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FSU Athletics Breaks Department Semester GPA Record Again

An impressive accomplishment for the Florida State Seminoles.
Dustin Lewis|
Nov 4, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Florida State Seminoles Athletic Director Michael Alford in attendance as the Florida State Seminoles play the Pittsburgh Panthers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Nov 4, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Florida State Seminoles Athletic Director Michael Alford in attendance as the Florida State Seminoles play the Pittsburgh Panthers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

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Florida State Seminoles

Florida State Athletics posted its highest cumulative semester grade-point average in program history for the second straight semester in the spring of 2026, it was announced Tuesday.

FSU's student-athletes combined to earn a 3.348 GPA, breaking the previous record of 3.333 set in the fall semester and eclipsing at least a 3.333 GPA in both semesters of an academic year for the first time. After the spring 2026 semester, Florida State's cumulative GPA as a department stands at 3.385, which is also the highest in department history.

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Eighteen of FSU's teams posted a semester GPA above a 3.000, and 356 student-athletes, 79-percent of FSU's student-athlete population, earned semester GPAs of at least a 3.000. Women's tennis led all teams with a 3.783 GPA, and men's golf had the highest among men's teams with a 3.436, which was a program record for a semester.

Men's golf was part of a group of four sports that earned a program-record GPA in the spring of 2026 and was joined by women's lacrosse with a 3.617, women's basketball with a 3.517 and football's 3.261. The 3.783 GPA for women's tennis was a spring semester record, and they were joined by beach volleyball with a 3.651, baseball with a 3.213 and men's track and field's 3.183 breaking program records for spring semester GPAs.

FSU celebrated the graduation of 49 student-athletes at the conclusion of the spring semester, and 28 student-athletes earned President's List recognition for posting perfect 4.000 GPAs. The Dean's List, recognizing students who achieved at least a 3.500 semester GPA, featured 141 student-athletes.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Florida State earned a school-record score of 993 in the NCAA's multi-year Academic Progress Rate report with five programs earning a perfect score of 1,000 in the multi-year report and 12 teams posting a perfect single-year APR score in the 2024-25 academic year.

*Release courtesy of FSU Athletics

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Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

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