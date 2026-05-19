Florida State Finally Lands Quarterback For #Tribe27 Recruiting Class

The Florida State Seminoles haven't had much go their way on the recruiting trail this offseason.

With energy building behind its new staff additions and promotions, including the elevation of quarterbacks coach Austin Tucker, the Seminoles were hoping the changes would pay off in #Tribe27.

READ MORE: Florida State Seminoles Football's RB Room Receives Encouraging 2026 Projection

Those aspirations haven't necessarily come to fruition. Despite building a deep quarterback board, the Seminoles watched as they struck out on a multitude of recruits, such as four-star Israel Abrams (Miami), four-star Jake Nawrot (Kentucky), four-star Andre Adams (Colorado), and four-star Wonderful Monds IV (Notre Dame).

The failures forced Florida State to pivot and re-evaluate its options. Over the last few weeks, the Seminoles have prioritized three-star signal-caller Logan Flaherty, an in-state prospect with ties to Tallahassee.

FSU's efforts paid off in the form of a commitment in the middle of May.

Three-Star QB Logan Flaherty Commits To Florida State

Logan Flaherty, the quarterback of Port Charlotte eludes a Dunbar defender during a game at Dunbar on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. Port Charlotte won. | Andrew West/The News-Press/USA Today Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On Tuesday afternoon, Flaherty pledged to the Seminoles over a list of finalists, which included Rutgers, Georgia Tech, USF, North Carolina, and Memphis.

Flaherty was previously committed to UCF from October to April. However, he began to look around this offseason, which included trips to Florida State, Georgia Tech, and Rutgers.

The Scarlet Knights appeared to have the upper hand lately. A strong push from the Seminoles was enough to keep Flaherty comfortable with sticking around in the Sunshine State.

Both of Flaherty's parents attended Florida State. The rising senior plans to follow in their footsteps when he signs in December.

During his junior season at Port Charlotte High School, Flaherty completed 178/293 passes (60.8%) for 2,636 yards with 27 touchdowns to seven interceptions. He added 140 carries for 595 yards and 11 more scores.

Flaherty led his team to an 11-3 record and an appearance in the state semifinals. He threw for 250+ yards in four outings, including a season-high 22/33 passing for 279 yards with three touchdowns and zero turnovers in a 24-21 victory against Sebring High School.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound quarterback is regarded as the No. 726 overall prospect, the No. 40 QB, and the No. 66 recruit in Florida in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

With the addition of Flaherty, Florida State holds seven verbal commitments in #Tribe27. The haul moves from No. 45 to No. 37 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star QB Logan Flaherty

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Four-Star LB Gregory Batson

Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper

Who Does Florida State Have At Quarterback For The 2026 Season?

Ashton Daniels, Redshirt Senior

Dean DeNobile, Redshirt Senior

Michael Grant, Redshirt Junior

Malachi Marshall, Junior

Kevin Sperry, Redshirt Freshman

Jaden O'Neal, Freshman

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