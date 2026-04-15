FSU DC Tony White Highlights True Freshman Who Could Impact Early

Florida State's defensive line is filled with newcomers who are trying to find their footing with the 2026 season less than five months away.

The Seminoles added eight high school/JUCO signees to the unit, along with a pair of experienced transfers. Considering the number of players the program lost in the trenches last year, at least one of the incoming true freshmen must be ready to play next fall.

READ MORE: FSU Football’s Transfer Class Gets No Love From ESPN

Spring practice has provided an opportunity for some of the fresh faces to flourish and take their lumps. Football is a process after all, and there are times when you have to get knocked down before you can truly grow.

Defensive coordinator Tony White is seeing promising signs from a former blue-chip recruit.

True Freshman DL 'Has A Shot' To Make An Impact For Florida State

Franklin Whitley/I

The Seminoles were rightfully excited when four-star defensive lineman Franklin Whitley chose Florida State over South Carolina, Clemson, and Alabama.

Whitley is swiftly adding size in the strength and conditioning program after enrolling in January, and his natural talent has a tendency to show up.

"He's a guy who has a shot. Ultra-talented, still new to football," White said. "Naturally, he's got great length. He's 6-foot-6, he's gained 20 pounds since he's been here with those guys. He's definitely flashed some ability to be a really, really good defensive lineman here in the future."

There is still a long way for Whitley to go, like with any player in their first semester at the college level. Getting the playbook down and bringing relentless effort to the field are two steps he'll need to take going into fall camp.

"He's got some issues, though," White said. "I mean, as he grows into his body, he's a pup, so he doesn't know what playing hard is, and he doesn't understand that he needs to know what the hell to do. When everybody is going left, you can't go right, that's where touchdowns happen. He's got some growing to do, as well as Earnest Rankins and Wihtlley Cadeau, and those guys."

Even still, Whitley has stood out the most among the group of true freshmen. There's a path where he works his way into the back end of the rotation that is littered with veterans.

"Of all those young guys, he's consistently made the most plays naturally. He's consistently locked somebody out, tossed them to the side, and just made a tackle," White said. "There's a lot, a lot of upside with that young man. It's going to be fun to watch him grow."

During his senior season at Greenville Senior High School, Whitley totaled 39 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, three sacks, one forced fumble, and four pass deflections.

Florida State holds its final spring practice on Wednesday morning.

Who Does Florida State Have Along The Defensive Line For The 2026 Season?

Jordan Sanders, Redshirt Senior

Deamontae Diggs, Redshirt Senior

Deante McCray, Redshirt Senior

Daniel Lyons, Redshirt Senior

Rylan Kennedy, Senior

Jalen Anderson, Junior

Mandrell Desir, Sophomore

Darryll Desir, Sophomore

Kevin Wynn, Redshirt Freshman

Tylon Lee, Redshirt Freshman

Earnest Rankins, Freshman

Franklin Whitley, Freshman

Jaemin Pinckney, Freshman

Wihtlley Cadeau, Freshman

Cam Brooks, Freshman

Chris Carbin, Freshman

Judah Daniels, Freshman

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