FSU Fans, Former Players React to Fifth Loss of 2024 Season
Once again, the Florida State Seminoles came up short in the 2024 season, bringing their record to 1-5 (1-4 ACC) in the first half of the season. While the No. 15 Clemson Tigers got revenge following their loss to FSU in double overtime, there were positive takeaways for the Seminoles, most notably at the quarterback position.
After it was announced earlier in the week that DJ Uiagalelei would be unavailable this week following an injury sustained against SMU, Brock Glenn got the call-up for his 3rd career start. Despite being thrown into the fire for the third time in his career, Glenn was able to not only hold his own but perform well in an injury-riddled offense. His 23 completions for 228 yards and two touchdowns is by far his best performance to date, and with a much-needed BYE week before their next game, tonight may have just been a major turning point for the Seminoles as they look to the future of the program.
Whether it was Glenn's first career start in Doak Campbell Stadium, breakout performances from two true freshmen tight ends, or even an infamous FSU fan making it on the broadcast, Seminole fans took time to share their thoughts on social media following the game. Below are just a few reactions from former players and fans.
2023 ACC Player of the Year and New York Jets QB Jordan Travis Sees a Bright Future With Brock Glenn
Former FSU WR and DB Ermon Lane Gives Credit to Brock Glenn's Performance
Analyst and Former FSU QB Danny Kanell Notices an Infamous FSU Icon On the Broadcast
Former FSU Star Jacobbi McDaniel Faces the Sad Reality of the Current State of FSU Football
More Fan Reactions Below
