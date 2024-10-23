Former Florida State Star Quarterback Named New Starter For Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns lost franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson to a season-ending Achilles injury last weekend while being defeated by the Cincinnati Bengals. With the losses and injuries piling up, the Browns don't have much time to turn their season back around after advancing to the playoffs last year.
Cleveland will be turning to a familiar face this Sunday in an important divisional matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. According to head coach Kevin Stefanski, the team is turning over the starting reins to veteran signal-caller Jameis Winston, who signed a one-year deal with the Browns this past offseason.
Winston came off the bench as the third-string emergency quarterback in the loss to the Bengals and threw the team's only touchdown in his brief stint. He completed 5/11 passes for 67 yards and a score. Winston also successfully completed a two-point conversion with a pass to Cedric Tillman.
The former No. 1 overall pick joined Cleveland after four years in New Orleans. He spent most of that time as a backup, appearing in just 21 games for the Saints. Winston did begin the 2021 season as the team's starter but tore his ACL after seven games, finishing with 14 touchdowns to three interceptions. Following that year, the franchise chose to bring in Derek Carr, pushing Winston into a reserve role. He threw six touchdowns to eight interceptions during his final two years in New Orleans.
Winston began his professional career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after being selected with the top pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. During his time at the NFL level, he's completed 1,769/2,894 passes for 22,187 yards with 142 touchdowns to 99 interceptions. Winston has also rushed for 11 touchdowns, with six of those scores coming during his rookie season.
Though it's been a decade since he made the leap to the NFL, Winston is still a popular name in Tallahassee. He became the youngest Heisman Trophy winner in college football history while guiding the Seminoles to a victory over Auburn in the final BCS National Championship in 2013. Winston helped the team reach the inaugural College Football Playoff the following year, finishing 26-1 as a starter.
Playing under former head coach Jimbo Fisher, Winston completed 562/851 passes for 7,964 yards with 65 touchdowns to 28 interceptions. He ranks fourth in FSU history in passing yards, second in touchdown passes, and holds the program's as well as ACC record for career pass efficiency.
Winston was regarded as the top quarterback in the country in the 2012 class. His jersey was retired by Florida State last November.
