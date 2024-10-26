Florida State Running Back Ruled Out Ahead Of Miami Matchup
Injuries have not been kind to the Florida State Seminoles in 2024 as multiple starters on offense and defense have been ruled out for the year.
In the most recent loss to Duke, the Seminoles saw redshirt senior offensive tackle Darius Washington and true freshman running back Kam Davis exit the contest due to injury. Head coach Mike Norvell didn't offer much of an update on either player earlier this week but FSU will find itself shorthanded once again on Saturday night.
According to a Florida State spokesperson, Davis has been ruled out of the matchup while Washington is considered a game-time decision. This is tough news for the Seminoles, who are now dangerously thin in the backfield with Davis sidelined alongside senior running back Roydell Williams and junior running back Jaylin Lucas.
Redshirt senior Lawrance Toafili will have to continue holding down the bulk of the running back duties. Toafili has rushed 64 times for 253 yards and two touchdowns along with 17 catches for 117 yards. Redshirt senior Caziah Holmes, redshirt freshman Samuel Singleton, and true freshman Micahi Danzy are expected to provide contributions as well.
Davis has stepped into a big role on offense during his first season in Tallahassee. He ranks second on the team with 38 carries for 131 yards. Though he has yet to score a touchdown, Davis has added one catch for seven yards after joining the Seminoles in January.
As far as the offensive line, redshirt senior Robert Scott will likely step into the starting lineup if Washington is unable to go. If the depth chart holds true, redshirt freshman Andre' Otto (left guard), redshirt senior Maurice Smith (center), redshirt sophomore Jaylen Early (right guard), and redshirt senior Jeremiah Byers (right tackle) will be the other four starters up front. The unit has started six different combinations in seven games.
The Seminoles totaled a season-best 162 rushing yards last weekend. They'll need a group effort from the running backs and offensive line to have a chance at a similar output against the Hurricanes.
NoleGameday will be looking out for Washington and others pregame.
Florida State and Miami are scheduled to kick off at 7:00 p.m. on ESPN.
