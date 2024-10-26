Former Star FSU RB Dalvin Cook Set to Make Season Debut With Cowboys
Former Florida State star running back Dalvin Cook has been on the move these past few seasons, heading from the Minnesota Vikings to the Dallas Cowboys, with brief stints with the New York Jets and Baltimore Ravens in between. It has just been announced that the four-time Pro Bowler has been elevated from the Cowboys' practice squad and will make his debut in Dallas this upcoming Sunday, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.
"The Cowboys plan to elevate four-time Pro Bowl RB Dalvin Cook from the practice squad and he’ll make his debut Sunday night against the 49's, per his agency LAA.
Cook has been tearing it up in practice and now he’ll get his first game action in prime time."
It should be no surprise to Florida State fans that Cook has been making waves in Texas. He rushed for 4,464 yards and 46 touchdowns while adding 935 yards through the air and two scores during his three years in Tallahassee.
Since being drafted in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft, he's made four Pro Bowl appearances and has accounted for 6,207 all-purpose yards and 47 touchdowns in 88 games. Cook could be the spark that the Cowboys need in a season that has them sitting near the bottom of the NFC East at 3-3.
The game against the 49's is set to take place on Sunday, October 26 and will kick off at 8:20 p.m.
