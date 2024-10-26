Nick Saban Offers Advice For Florida State to Establish Culture
The Florida State Seminoles -- one year removed from a 13-1 record with a perfect regular season -- are 1-6 entering a matchup with Miami. There's been a disastrous slide from a program that had some of the most momentum in all of college football.
The Seminoles are in the spotlight for the wrong reason. One loss away from bowl elimination, Florida State is going to have to develop its young players and lean into another program rebuild.
On ESPN's "College GameDay," legendary college football and Alabama head coach Nick Saban offered some advice on what Mike Norvell should do to establish a culture.
“One thing that I always used, my greatest tool when trying to establish the culture, was the bench," Saban explained on the show. "When guys don’t do what they’re supposed to do or buy in the way they’re supposed to, you put them on the bench.”
Something that has been evident during the team's losing season has been a lack of a locker room voice. In years past, the program has had some upperclassmen take charge and lead the squad. That's been lacking this year. Norvell needs to take matters into his own hands and establish that culture.
Taking on No. 6-ranked Miami, Florida State will have its hands full. However, it poses a good opportunity to put in the young guys and gear toward the future, letting some upperclassmen head to the bench and decide what their own futures look like. They can either become leaders and step up in the locker room or let the underclassmen take over.
How Norvell approaches the rest of the season and how Florida State looks in the next 12 months is going to prove plenty about the head coach and the future of the program.
Saban is a legendary head coach, having won seven college football National Championships. Norvell should absolutely take the free advice given to him from the Alabama legend.
