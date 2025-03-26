FSU Football’s 2025 success hinges on this Mike Norvell offseason hire
Florida State is entering a pivotal point in head coach Mike Norvell's tenure as the Seminoles look to rebuild an ACC Championship-caliber team. Coming off of a 2-10 2024 season that most fans would like to forget, the 2025 FSU Football team will give a glimpse into what to expect in the years to come.
Florida State went through a major coaching overhaul and hired former UCF head coach Gus Malzahn as FSU's new offensive coordinator and Nebraska's Tony White on defense to help turn things around. CBS Sports' Will Backus believes that Malzahn could help turn the tides for the Garnet and Gold.
"Malzahn hasn't been an offensive coordinator since 2011 and UCF's offense never quite hit its stride during Malzahn's tenure, though a lot of that was due to a rough adjustment to the Power Four level from 2023-24," Backus wrote. "Still, Florida State's offense was abysmal in its first year without longtime starting quarterback Jordan Travis, and it was a huge reason why the Seminoles plummeted to 2-10 in 2024."
"Mike Norvell is hoping that he'll get the Malzahn that developed dynamic playmakers like Cam Newton and Nick Marshall at Auburn, especially as the Seminoles search for an answer at quarterback," Backus added.
Norvell and Malzahn have a proven track record working together, dating to their days at Tulsa. Malzahn has coached Heisman Trophy winners like Cam Newton, taken the Auburn Tigers to the BCS National Championship (ironically against Florida State), and the two, with Norvell serving as his graduate assistant, produced three 1,000-yard receivers, a 5,000-yard passer and a 1,000-yard rusher in 2007. If there is any man for the job, it would be the 59-year-old out of Irving, Texas.
Florida State secured Boston College transfer quarterback Thomas Castellanos from the NCAA Transfer Portal in the offseason. He has previously played under Malzahn at UCF, so there is already chemistry under center. The ‘Noles acquired the No. 7 transfer class last season, which should benefit a team aiming to bounce back.
Florida State opens its season at home against Alabama on August 30. With a retooled offense and defense, the matchup against the Crimson Tide and the outcome of 2025 will be essential for the Seminoles moving forward.
