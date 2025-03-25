QB Brock Glenn explains why he stuck with FSU Football this offseason
No one would've faulted redshirt sophomore quarterback Brock Glenn if he had transferred from Florida State this offseason. After all, he's been dealt as tough a hand as anyone since arriving in Tallahassee as a member of the Seminoles' 2023 recruiting class.
Glenn was thrust into action as a true freshman following Jordan Travis's season-ending injury late in the season. After missing time himself due to a hand injury, Glenn ended up starting in Florida State's ACC Championship victory against Louisville and Orange Bowl loss to Georgia.
Last season, Glenn began the year as DJ Uiagalelei's backup and stayed in that role for most of the first half of the season. However, Uiagalelei was knocked out for the season before the conclusion of September, leading to a back-and-forth affair between Glenn and former FSU quarterback Luke Kromenhoek.
Kromenhoek ended up taking the reins as the starting quarterback into Florida State's regular-season finale. A short time later, Kromenhoek departed for Mississippi State and the Seminoles brought in another veteran transfer, this time settling on Boston College Thomas Castellanos, who signed with FSU offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn out of high school.
Clearly, the Seminoles are banking on Castellanos to help revive the program in 2025. With Glenn looking at an uphill climb to secure the starting job yet again, it was his love for Florida State that kept him from becoming the next quarterback to turn his heel on the program.
Glenn credited head coach Mike Norvell for what he's built at FSU, making it clear that he wants to be part of the turnaround.
"I love Florida State. I love coach Norvell. Coach Norvell has developed a tradition here that I want to be a part of and I think we're still working on building that and we're trying to get better each and every day," Glenn said on Saturday. "I like being around guys who push me to my best and coach Norvell does that, coach Tokarz does that as well. Florida State's awesome, you've got everything you want, so I love being here."
Entering the spring, Glenn is focused on improving multiple parts of his game. Maybe the biggest step he's trying to make is developing into a leader for the Seminoles. Glenn learned how to command a team from former star Jordan Travis and he believes this is a natural part of being the quarterback.
"I'm just trying to improve my balance, stance. Staying fit, staying centered and in my pocket movements, and then as well as throwing on the run, just trying to get better at that," Glenn said. "Overall, I'm just trying to get better as a team - to be a consistent voice, a consistent leader. Trying to lead by example but also in my voice and hopefully, they can see that I'm doing it as well. I don't want to ask somebody to do something that I'm not willing to do."
Glenn is focused on continuing to compete with Castellanos as the spring progresses. The two are trying to bring the best out of one another and it sounds like it's working so far.
"He's a competitor. Brock's got a lot of winner in him, you saw that in his high school career. He believes in the opportunity that's there, he's coming, he's fighting every day, trying to push himself to get better," Norvell said. "I think he has a love for this team and the guys he gets to do it with. Yes, you can look at a lot of positions now, especially quarterback - everybody's trying to see the path but sometimes that path is right there in front of you."
"I think Brock has done a really nice job of competing to make this journey his," Norvell continued. "I've got a lot of respect for him, the way he's approaching every day, you feel his improvement just what he's done. Going into his third year, this is a big year to take a step and definitely seeing some great steps in the first three days and expecting more as we continue to move forward."
