FSU Football's 3 Toughest Road Games in 2026

It is no secret that the Florida State Seminoles had struggles on the road last season, suffering a 46-38 double overtime loss to Virginia, a 20-13 loss at Stanford, a 24-10 loss at Clemson, a 21-11 loss to NC State, and a brutal 40-21 loss in the Swamp against the Florida Gators.

In fact, Florida State has failed to win a road game in the past two years, with its last victory away from home coming against Louisville in the 2023 ACC Championship.

2026 could mark a new era for Mike Norvell and Co., as roster shifts and staff changes have given a glimmer of hope and a hopeful safeguard against two historically bad seasons. In order to stay on the positive side of history, FSU must contend on the road or risk yet another heartbreaking year.

Here are Florida State’s biggest challenges as the Seminoles take to the road and the skies in 2026.

Alabama Crimson Tide (September 19)

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen Deboer talks on the sideline Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, during the Rose Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against Indiana Hoosiers at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Crimson Tide is expected to experience a rebuilding year, losing multiple pieces on offense and defense, with quarterback Ty Simpson declaring for the NFL Draft and numerous starters on the offensive line moving on. That isn't to say that travelling back from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, with a win will be anything less than a crucible.

Alabama will be looking to settle a grudge as the Seminoles toppled them to start 2025, and now the Crimson Tide will have them on their own turf. The quarterback battle is expected to be between Keelon Russell and Austin Mack, which will significantly impact the outcome.

Alabama reloaded with the No. 2 recruiting class and boasts the No. 6 composite class overall, headlined by five-star edge defender Xaiver Griffin, five-star running back Ezavier Crowell, and five-star cornerback Jorden Edmons. They also brought in four-star offensive lineman Nick Brooks, four-star defensive linemen Terrance Green and Devan Thompkins, who are expected to make an immediate impact.

Miami Hurricanes (October 17)

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal with linebacker Wesley Bissainthe (31) against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Miami Hurricanes are coming off a national title loss to Indiana, but there isn't much reason to expect a dropoff in production. They've won 23 games over the past two seasons and have already solved their biggest question mark at quarterback in Duke transfer Darian Mensah and will return key offensive pieces in running back Mark Fletcher, Jr., and wide receiver Malachi Toney. Facing the Hurricanes on the road, who are poised for another ACC sweep, the Seminoles will need their chips in order if they want to topple their rival on the road.

Miami brought in the No. 4 transfer class last cycle, which includes four-star edge rusher Damon Wilson II to replace departing Rueban Bain, four-star transfer wide receiver Cam Vaughn, and a duo of former Seminoles in defensive back Conrad Hussey and wide receiver Vandrevious Jacobs.

Louisville Cardinals (October 9)

Dec 23, 2025; Boca Raton, FL, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Jeff Brohm raises the trophy after defeating the Toledo Rockets in the Boca Raton Bowl at Flagler CU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Romance-Imagn Images | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

The Cardinals were 4-4 in conference play last season, and the 60,800 seats in L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium don't exactly make someone quiver when talking about away games. However, head coach Jeff Brohm has 28 wins over the last three seasons, and the Cards are projected to sit near the top of the ACC when it is all said and done.

They brought in Ohio State transfer quarterback Lincoln Kienholz, along with wide receiver Tre Richardson, tight end Brody Foley, and another former Seminole, wide receiver Lawayne McCoy.

The Cardinals will face a short week after a road test against NC State, which could slightly favor the Seminoles on Friday night.

Recruiting rankings via 247Sports.

