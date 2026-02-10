Contract Terms, Salary Details Revealed for FSU Linebackers Coach Ernie Sims

Florida State made plenty of coaching moves this offseason, including promoting Ernie Sims to linebackers coach after John Papuchis left for a new job at Missouri. Sims is entering his third year on staff, serving as a defensive analyst in 2024 and assistant linebackers coach in 2025.

Sims is a Seminole legend who easily connects with players and is trying to pass his knowledge down to the next generation.

"With great honor and gratitude, my family and I accept this phenomenal opportunity to serve, represent, and uphold the true standard of a Florida State Seminole," Sims said in a release.

"This standard is defined by hard work, commitment, integrity, dominance, and excellence," Sims continued. "Through God's grace and mercy, the experiences He has directed in my life have prepared me for this moment, and I'm set to attack the work ahead to achieve great things for Florida State."

Earlier this month, the university fulfilled a records request submitted by NoleGameday, providing Sims' Letter of Understanding. The agreement was signed by Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Michael Alford on January 2, with Sims adding his signature on January 13.

Length Of Contract:

Sims' amended contract will span one year, and he will be tied to Florida State through the 2026 season.

The deal began on his official hire date, which wasn't specified in the LOI, and lasts through January 31, 2027.

Salary:

Sims will be earning a sizable increase in salary compared to his previous jobs at USF (2022 - $225K) and UCF (2023 - $250K). It's worth noting that Papuchis made $800K last season, but he was also FSU's special teams coordinator.

According to the terms of his contract with FSU, Sims will be paid $400K during his one-year deal.

If Sims terminates his employment before January 31, 2027, he will owe 25% of his gross annual compensation or any fraction remaining in the contract term unless he leaves for a head football coaching position at another university, a coordinator position with primary play-calling authority at another university, or a coaching position in the NFL.

If Florida State terminates Sims' agreement without cause, the university will pay the employee liquidated damages, in an amount equal to 75% of the total annual compensation remaining on the otherwise unexpired total term.

Miscellaneous Info:

Florida State will provide Sims with a vehicle allowance of up to $650 per month, four tickets to regular-season football contests, two tickets to FSU regular-season home sporting events based on availability, and a cell phone. The Seminoles will also provide a Nike Elite Allotment of $1250.

Sims is eligible for performance incentives consistent with other assistant football coaches. He will pay all applicable taxes on all taxable compensation and income, including but not limited to annual compensation, allowances, and bonuses; complimentary tickets; extra room at ACC/NCAA tournament games; ACC/NCAA gifts; and athletic department gifts.

