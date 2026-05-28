FSU Football Among Top Choices For Standout Safety Recruit
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The Florida State Seminoles are making final preparations for an important summer on the recruiting trail. By this time tomorrow, a multitude of recruits will be making their way to Tallahassee for official visits.
That will continue through the next couple of weekends as the coaching staff has an opportunity to make an impression on Florida State's top targets.
READ MORE: Former Florida State Star Resets NFL Safety Market With $75.6M Deal
The Seminoles need to be productive over the next few months to get #Tribe27 back on track.
Three-Star DB Announces Final Three Schools
On Wednesday, three-star safety and rising senior Kamarion Johnson announced he was cutting his recruitment down to three.
Florida State made the cut alongside Florida and Cincinnati, setting up an interesting regional battle between the Seminoles and Gators as the Bearcats try to pull off a shocker.
Johnson will officially visit each of his finalists in June, starting with a trip to Gainesville next weekend. He'll be in Tallahassee from June 12-14 before wrapping up his slate in Cincinnati.
The Seminoles are a relatively recent suitor, extending Johnson a scholarship in April while he was on campus for an unofficial visit. Johnson was previously committed to North Carolina State but has now reopened his recruitment.
During his junior season at Clinch County high School, Johnson made plays in all three phases of the game. He totaled 29 tackles, three tackles for loss, and five interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown, on defense.
Johnson caught 38 passes for 828 yards and 11 touchdowns on offense. He also had success as a returner, bringing back two punts for scores and a kickoff return for a touchdown.
The 6-foot-0, 185-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 438 overall prospect, the No. 39 S, and the No. 45 recruit in Georgia in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.
Outside of Compton, Florida State's targets at safety include four-star Ta'Shawn Poole, four-star Jernard Albright, four-star Joshua Vilmael, and three-star Jeremiah Proctor.
Information On Florida State's 2027 Class
Florida State holds seven verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 43 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Three-Star QB Logan Flaherty
Three-Star TE Connor Winn
Four-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro
Four-Star LB Gregory Batson
Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams
Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman
Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper
Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2026 Season?
Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Senior
Donny Hiebert, Senior
Quindarrius Jones, Senior
KJ Kirkland, Redshirt Junior
Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Junior
Karson Hobbs, Junior
Nehemiah Chandler, Redshirt Sophomore
CJ Richard Jr., Redshirt Sophomore
Jarvis Boatwright, Redshirt Sophomore
Charles Lester III, Redshirt Sophomore
Ricky Knight III, Redshirt Sophomore
Jamari Howard, Redshirt Sophomore
Ma'Khi Jones, Sophomore
Gregory Xavier Thomas, Redshirt Freshman
Max Redmon, Redshirt Freshman
Antonio Cromartie Jr., Redshirt Freshman
Chauncey Kennon, Freshman
Darryl Bell III, Freshman
Jordan Crutchfield, Freshman
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Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.Follow DustinLewisNG