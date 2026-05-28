FSU Football Among Top Choices For Standout Safety Recruit

The Florida State Seminoles are making final preparations for an important summer on the recruiting trail. By this time tomorrow, a multitude of recruits will be making their way to Tallahassee for official visits.

That will continue through the next couple of weekends as the coaching staff has an opportunity to make an impression on Florida State's top targets.

READ MORE: Former Florida State Star Resets NFL Safety Market With $75.6M Deal

The Seminoles need to be productive over the next few months to get #Tribe27 back on track.

Three-Star DB Announces Final Three Schools

On Wednesday, three-star safety and rising senior Kamarion Johnson announced he was cutting his recruitment down to three.

Florida State made the cut alongside Florida and Cincinnati, setting up an interesting regional battle between the Seminoles and Gators as the Bearcats try to pull off a shocker.

Johnson will officially visit each of his finalists in June, starting with a trip to Gainesville next weekend. He'll be in Tallahassee from June 12-14 before wrapping up his slate in Cincinnati.

The Seminoles are a relatively recent suitor, extending Johnson a scholarship in April while he was on campus for an unofficial visit. Johnson was previously committed to North Carolina State but has now reopened his recruitment.

During his junior season at Clinch County high School, Johnson made plays in all three phases of the game. He totaled 29 tackles, three tackles for loss, and five interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown, on defense.

Johnson caught 38 passes for 828 yards and 11 touchdowns on offense. He also had success as a returner, bringing back two punts for scores and a kickoff return for a touchdown.

The 6-foot-0, 185-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 438 overall prospect, the No. 39 S, and the No. 45 recruit in Georgia in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

Outside of Compton, Florida State's targets at safety include four-star Ta'Shawn Poole, four-star Jernard Albright, four-star Joshua Vilmael, and three-star Jeremiah Proctor.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

Florida State holds seven verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 43 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star QB Logan Flaherty

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Four-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Four-Star LB Gregory Batson

Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper

Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2026 Season?

Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Senior

Donny Hiebert, Senior

Quindarrius Jones, Senior

KJ Kirkland, Redshirt Junior

Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Junior

Karson Hobbs, Junior

Nehemiah Chandler, Redshirt Sophomore

CJ Richard Jr., Redshirt Sophomore

Jarvis Boatwright, Redshirt Sophomore

Charles Lester III, Redshirt Sophomore

Ricky Knight III, Redshirt Sophomore

Jamari Howard, Redshirt Sophomore

Ma'Khi Jones, Sophomore

Gregory Xavier Thomas, Redshirt Freshman

Max Redmon, Redshirt Freshman

Antonio Cromartie Jr., Redshirt Freshman

Chauncey Kennon, Freshman

Darryl Bell III, Freshman

Jordan Crutchfield, Freshman

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X , and Instagram for the latest news.