Where FSU Football’s Ashton Daniels Lands In Transfer QB Rankings

Few players on Florida State's roster have generated a wider range of opinions than Ashton Daniels entering the 2026 season. Lindy's Sports recently ranked him among the top transfer quarterbacks in the country, while ESPN placed him near the bottom of its returning quarterback tiers.

At the same time, anonymous coaches and personnel staffers have offered a more optimistic outlook, with one CBS Sports source suggesting Daniels could outperform expectations. The differing outlooks underscore the reality surrounding Florida State's new starter because there is no clear consensus on what Daniels will be this fall.

Daniels Ranked as No. 12 Transfer

Ashton Daniels - Instagram.com

Lindy's Sports currently has Daniels listed as the No. 12 transfer quarterback in the country. Multiple sources, including ESPN, have mixed views, placing him near the bottom of their returning-quarterback tiers while acknowledging his fit within head coach Mike Norvell's offense. CBS Sports, meanwhile, quoted sources who believe Daniels could outperform expectations in Tallahassee, Florida.

"I think he can feel the confidence that people in the program have in him. And he's also got enough playmakers around him that I think his talent will show up."

Daniels Has Experience, But Questions Remain

Auburn Tigers quarterback Ashton Daniels (12) runs the ball as Auburn Tigers take on Alabama Crimson Tide in the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. Alabama Crimson Tide leads Auburn Tigers 17-6. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Daniels isn't arriving at Florida State as an unproven quarterback. The redshirt senior has appeared in 37 games over four seasons, throwing for 4,783 yards and 24 touchdowns while adding 1,397 rushing yards and 11 scores on the ground. His mobility and ability to operate outside the pocket provide a skill set that appears to align with Norvell's philosophy.

One of the bigger questions surrounding Daniels isn't his experience or football acumen, but whether he can keep Florida State afloat during a pivotal season for the program. The Seminoles don't necessarily need him to shoulder the offense, but they do need solid quarterback play as the team works to rebound. The belief among the coaching community is that Daniels has enough talent around him to meet, and potentially exceed, expectations if he can efficiently distribute the ball and limit his mistakes.

Florida State returns standout wide receivers Duce Robinson and Michai Danzy alongside a trio of running backs in Ousmane Kromah, Quintrevion Wisner, and Sam Singleton, Jr. to help lighten the burden of success that has been looming in the Capital City.

The Seminole fanbase will likely get a stronger impression of the Buford, Georgia native when the ball flies through the air against SMU on September 7.

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