FSU Football at Boston College: Multiple Injured Seminoles Trending In Right Direction

The Florida State Seminoles are making final preparations for a road game against Boston College with less than 24 hours until kickoff. This will be the first paragraph in Florida State's new chapter, as the Seminoles are moving forward without Mike Norvell, who was fired last weekend.

While Boston College isn't among the top programs in the ACC, the Seminoles haven't won a road game in nearly three years. 1,077 days, to be exact.

READ MORE: NoleGameday Staff Score Predictions: FSU Football at Boston College Eagles

For whatever reason, Florida State just falls apart on the road. However, maybe that somehow changes with a different set of staffers running the show.

The Seminoles are technically favored, but it's hard to believe this historic streak will be snapped until they prove otherwise.

Ahead of the contest, Florida State is continuing to monitor injuries to a few starters and members of the two deep.

So far, Florida State and Boston College have ruled out a combined 22 players.

Third ACC Availability Report For FSU-Boston College

Oct 31, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Quintrevion Wisner (5) runs the ball against the Clemson Tigers in the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seminoles made a couple of important updates. Cornerback Ja'Bril Rawls and linebacker Caleb LaVallee are no longer listed, which basically means they've been upgraded from probable to available. Rawls was limited for most of the loss to Clemson after being injured early in the game.

Meanwhile, running back Quintrevion Wisner and defensive lineman Cam Brooks moved from questionable to probable. That's big news, as Wisner is the only running back on the roster with legitimate college experience. Regardless, expect true freshman Amari Thomas to be involved in the rushing attack.

Check out the full report below.

Florida State Seminoles:

OUT:

— RB Ousmane Kromah (out for season)

— RB Samuel Singleton Jr.

— WR Duce Robinson (out for season)

— DL Kevin Wynn

— DL Deante McCray

— LB Blake Nichelson

— LB Noah LaVallee

— LB Izayia Williams (out for season)

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Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

— LB Daylen Green (out for season)

— DB Quindarrius Jones

— DB Karson Hobbs (out for season)

— DB Jamari Howard

— K Conor McAneney

QUESTIONABLE:

— DB K.J. Kirkland

PROBABLE:

— RB Tre Wisner (upgraded from questionable)

— DL Cam Brooks (upgraded from questionable)

Boston College Eagles:

OUT:

— RB Evan Dickens

— RB Sedric Addison

— WR Reed Swanson

— TE Danny Edgehille (downgraded from questionable)

— OL Trevon Humphrey

— OL Michael Crounse

— DL Onye Nwosisi

— LB Justin Medlock

— DB Isaiah Farris

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