FSU Football at Boston College: Seminoles Monitoring Key Injury At RB

The Florida State Seminoles are less than 48 hours away from their second to last road game of the 2026 season. That means the Seminoles only have two more opportunities this fall to snap the longest road losing streak in program history.

Florida State probably has better odds of getting the job done in Chestnut Hill against Boston College, rather than against Pittsburgh. Regardless, this is the Seminoles' first game with an interim head coach, so no one truly knows what's going to happen or how the team is going to look.

READ MORE: FSU Football is Adding Former NFL Coach to Staff

The Seminoles dropped their last matchup to Boston College in 2024, but that defeat came inside Doak Campbell Stadium. Florida State has actually won its last three trips to Alumni Stadium, though all three of those victories were by seven or fewer points.

With the contest approaching swiftly, the Seminoles are keeping their eye on a few injuries.

Florida State and Boston College released their initial availability reports on Wednesday night. At that time, the two teams ruled out a combined 20 players.

On Thursday, the Seminoles and Eagles provided their second availability report.

Second ACC Availability Report For FSU-Boston College

Florida State made the only change on Thursday, downgrading kicker Conor McAneney from questionable to out. This will be his second straight game on the sidelines.

The big names Florida State is monitoring are running back Quintrevion Wisner, cornerback Ja'Bril Rawls (probable), linebacker Caleb LaVallee (probable), and safety K.J. Kirkland (questionable).

If Wisner can't play, the Seminoles would be relying on their fourth-string running back to step into the starting role.

Check out the full report below.

Florida State Seminoles:

OUT:

— RB Ousmane Kromah (out for season)

— RB Samuel Singleton Jr.

— WR Duce Robinson (out for season)

— DL Kevin Wynn

— DL Deante McCray

— LB Blake Nichelson

— LB Noah LaVallee

— LB Izayia Williams (out for season)

— LB Daylen Green (out for season)

— DB Quindarrius Jones

— DB Karson Hobbs (out for season)

— DB Jamari Howard

— K Conor McAneney

QUESTIONABLE:

— RB Tre Wisner

— DL Cam Brooks

— DB K.J. Kirkland

PROBABLE:

— LB Caleb LaVallee

— DB Ja'Bril Rawls

Boston College Eagles:

OUT:

— RB Evan Dickens

— RB Sedric Addison

— WR Reed Swanson

— OL Trevon Humphrey

— OL Michael Crounse

— DL Onye Nwosisi

— LB Justin Medlock

— DB Isaiah Farris

QUESTIONABLE:

— TE Danny Edgehille

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