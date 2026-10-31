FSU Football vs. Clemson: Three More Seminoles Expected To Play

The Florida State Seminoles are gearing up for a Saturday night matchup against the Clemson Tigers. A rivalry game on a Saturday night? Things are going to get a little scary in Tallahassee. Regardless of who wins, there is mounting pressure on both sides.

FSU and Clemson have both underperformed in recent years. The Tigers barely have a winning record coming into the game, while the Seminoles are under .500 following two straight losses.

READ MORE: NoleGameday Staff Score Predictions: FSU Football vs. Clemson Tigers

Florida State is favored at home, but Clemson hasn't lost in Doak Campbell Stadium since 2014.

Ahead of the contest, the Seminoles are mainly monitoring a few pieces on the defensive side of the ball.

So far, Florida State and Clemson have ruled out a combined 17 players.

Third ACC Availability Report For FSU-Clemson

Florida State Seminoles linebacker Chris Jones (10) celebrates a tackle. The Florida State Seminoles defeated the New Mexico State Aggies 34-17 at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The major changes include a trio of players who are no longer on the report. Previously listed as probable, it appears that linebacker Chris Jones, linebacker Caleb LaVallee, and defensive back Jordan Crutchfield will be available.

The Seminoles removed Omar Graham Jr. and Mikai Gbayor from Thursday's report. Based on the trend, Florida State should have its top-4 linebackers in the lineup.

Jones leads Florida State with 46 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks in seven appearances.

Elsewhere, the Seminoles upgraded defensive back K.J. Kirkland from doubtful to questionable. Kirkland was moved from questionable to doubtful earlier this week, so it's still up in the air regarding whether he'll play or not.

Florida State added defensive back Charles Lester III and kicker Conor McAneney to the availability report. Lester III is probable, while McAneney is questionable.

The Seminoles' depth at cornerback is already being tested with Quindarrius Jones dealing with an injury.

Check out the full report below.

Florida State Seminoles:

OUT:

— LB Ousmane Kromah (out for season)

— RB Samuel Singleton Jr.

— LB Blake Nichelson

— LB Noah LaVallee

— LB Izayia Williams (out for season)

— LB Daylen Green (out for season)

— DB Quindarrius Jones

— DB Karson Hobbs (out for season)

— DB Jamari Howard

QUESTIONABLE:

— DB K.J. Kirkland (upgraded from doubtful)

— K Conor McAneney

PROBABLE:

— DB Charles Lester III

Clemson Tigers:

OUT:

— RB David Eziomume

— WR Cole Turner

— WR Gordon Sellars III (downgraded from questio

— OL Mason Wade

— DT Markus Strong

— DB Corian Gipson

— DB Shavar Young Jr.

— DB Polo Anderson

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram for the latest news.