FSU Football Continues to Slide in CBS Sports Rankings After Blowout Loss
The Florida State Seminoles aren't in a good place. They were recently blown out by the SMU Mustangs on the road, dropping their record to 1-4 on the season. The 2024 season has been absolutely abysmal despite posting a 13-1 record in 2023.
Note the injuries, roster turnover, or even incompetency under center -- there's plenty that has plagued the team's season.
Having started the season ranked No. 10, voters couldn't have been more off-base as it pertains to Florida State's current squad. The program's lone win was a 14-9 victory over ACC newcomer Cal. They were throttled by SMU, a former Group of 5 program.
READ MORE: Former FSU DT Records First NFL Sack Against No. 1 Pick Caleb Williams
Where does Florida State rank in the nation after their disastrous season thus far? According to CBS Sports, the program ranks No. 91, sliding 11 positions following the 42-16 loss in Dallas.
Times won't be getting any easier for the Seminoles any time soon, either. Three of their next five opponents are currently ranked in the AP Poll. Next up is Clemson, who ranks No. 15 in all of college football. The four following matchups include games against No. 8 Miami and No. 14 Notre Dame.
It's hard to imagine Florida State sniffs bowl eligibility at this point. With three ranked opponents left, plus a rivalry matchup against the Florida Gators, only winning three or four games is realistic at this point.
Brock Glenn will take over as the starting quarterback as DJ Uiagalelei is sidelined with an injury. Maybe the offense will be injected with new life, but that's hard to believe.
The program has some serious evaluations that need to be done. This is uncharacteristic for Mike Norvell. He took a ravaged program and turned it around, building up to the incredible 13-1 season. Now, on pace to win three games, where does the program go from here? Will it be another build-up to the next point of contention?
The current state of Florida State isn't acceptable for such a renowned football program. Whether it's roster tweaks to Norvell's staff, better talent evaluation, more of a focus on the high school recruiting trial and development -- or all of the above -- serious changes are needed in Tallahassee.
READ MORE: Florida State Quarterback Could Reportedly Be Out "Long-Term"
Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the 2024 season.
Follow NoleGameday on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Highest and Lowest Graded Seminoles From FSU's Embarrassing Loss To SMU
• Florida State Fans, Former Players React to Blowout Loss to SMU Mustangs
• Mike Norvell Explains Why He Replaced DJ Uiagalelei With Brock Glenn During FSU's Loss
• Florida State's Offensive Struggles Magnified in 42-16 Loss to SMU Mustangs