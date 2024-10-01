Former FSU DT Records First NFL Sack Against No. 1 Pick Caleb Williams
Former Florida State defensive tackle Braden Fiske recorded the first sack of his NFL career. The Los Angeles Rams rookie not only recorded the tackle for loss on Chicago’s 1st overall pick, Caleb Williams but also forced a fumble as well.
So far as a pro, Fiske has started in three of four games, forced one fumble, recovered two, and recorded 14 total tackles, including one tackle for loss alongside the sack.
During his first and only year in Tallahassee, Fiske recorded 43 total tackles, six sacks, and nine tackles for loss.
His most impressive game on the stat sheet was the ACC Championship Game in Charlotte. The Western Michigan transfer had nine total tackles, three sacks, and four and a half tackles for loss.
Fiske was also awarded with a third-team All-American honor at the defensive tackle position in 2023.
In his four years at Western Michigan, Fiske had an impressive 148 total tackles, 13.5 sacks, and 27 tackles for loss.
Moreover, Fiske’s teammate in Los Angeles – former FSU defensive end Jared Verse – already has 19 total tackles, five tackles for loss, and four quarterback hits. He also has a sack and one forced fumble. He has started all four games.
The Rams are 1-3 and have been competitive in almost all of their games except their Week 2 matchup against former Florida State and current Arizona Cardinals running back Trey Benson.
Benson so far has played in four games and started in one. He has 81 yards on 25 carries.
