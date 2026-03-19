FSU Football Counting on Transfer Defender to Make Immediate Impact

For the third consecutive season, Florida State's defensive end room is littered with a variety of new players.

The Seminoles went through a bit of a mass exodus during the NCAA Transfer Portal cycle as James Williams (Oklahoma State), Amaree Williams (Mississippi State), Jayson Jenkins (Mississippi State), Jaden Jones (Missouri), and L A Jessie Harrold (UCF) ended up elsewhere.

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In their place, Florida State brought in a large group of freshmen, a top JUCO prospect, and a single pass-rusher with SEC experience out of the portal.

With not much talent returning to the unit, fair or not, there's a weight on former Texas A&M defensive end Rylan Kennedy to take on a big role in Tallahassee.

Mike Norvell Believes Rylan Kennedy Will Make An "Impact" At Florida State

Oct 11, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Rylan Kennedy (15) runs down field on kick off return in the first half against the Florida Gators at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Kennedy was primarily a backup during his time with the Aggies, making just one start in three years. Last season, Kennedy appeared in all 13 games as Texas A&M advanced to the College Football Playoff. He totaled 14 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, and one pass deflection.

In 176 defensive snaps, Kennedy missed just 8.3% of his tackle attempts. He accumulated 14 total pressures in 72 pass-rushing snaps, a pressure rate of 19.4%. The question is: can Kennedy maintain the same energy while increasing his production under a higher workload?

Kennedy got an opportunity to don pads for the first time since transferring to Florida State during last Friday's practice.

Head coach Mike Norvell credited Kennedy for his work in the offseason program, noting it has set him up to make an impact on the Seminoles.

"I think he's done a really good job physically, just his continued physical development. You watch on film and you felt his explosiveness," Norvell said. "That absolutely shows up. I think he's a guy that is going to be an impact for us. He has a lot of versatility of where he can align, the different things that he can do.

"We're expecting big things from him, and I think his confidence is definitely riding high with the work that he put in during the offseason program, and now truly getting a great shot to showcase all of his skills and abilities. I'm excited for what's in front of him," Norvell added.

Kennedy is expected to primarily work at the JACK position. He doesn't necessarily have a ton of proven production, so Florida State is banking on him to soak up an ample number of snaps.

Outside of Kennedy, redshirt senior Deamontae Diggs is working his way back from a season-ending neck injury. Junior Jalen Anderson is going through spring practice with the Seminoles after a breakout JUCO campaign where he totaled seven sacks and 11.5 tackles for loss.

Florida State does have its pair of dynamic twins, Mandrell and Darryll Desir, back in the lineup. They aren't necessarily true defensive ends and have the versatility to be moved around inside and outside.

The Seminoles lost true freshman Cam Brooks to an Achilles injury earlier this year. Jaemin Pinckney is still light at 6-foot-5, 217-pounds, but Chris Carbin brings a solid frame to the table at 6-foot-4, 246-pounds. Carbin recorded 11 sacks and 15 tackles for loss as a senior, while Pinckney racked up 15 sacks and 17 tackles for loss.

FSU returns to practice on Tuesday, March 24.

Who Does Florida State Have At Defensive End For The 2026 Season?

Deamontae Diggs, Redshirt Senior

Rylan Kennedy, Senior

Jalen Anderson, Junior

Mandrell Desir, Sophomore

Darryll Desir, Sophomore

Cam Brooks, Freshman

Chris Carbin, Freshman

Jaemin Pinckney, Freshman

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