FSU Football Counting on Tremendous Investment in Special Teams to Deliver

Florida State's special teams have typically been a point of strength for head coach Mike Norvell's teams in Tallahassee.

That wasn't the case in 2025 as the unit was inconsistent across the board. The Seminoles only made 63.2% of their field goal attempts while struggling to find much consistency at punt return or kick return.

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The punt return game was a true point of weakness. Florida State's rotation of Squirrel White, Jaylin Lucas, and Lawayne McCoy let far too many balls hit the ground. Consecutive muffed punts against North Carolina State were catastrophic in a road loss. None of the three remain with the program going into next season.

The Seminoles brought in special teams coordinator Adam Scheier from UNLV to revitalize the group. FSU will have to replace its starting kicker, punter, long snapper, and basically every kick/punt returner outside of Samuel Singleton Jr.

Scheier has recognized Norvell's investment in special teams, and FSU needs the changes to pay off.

Florida State Tremendously Invested In Special Teams, Looking For Turnaround

Oklahoma State kicker Gabe Panikowski poses for a photograph during the Oklahoma State Cowboys football media days in Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma, Saturday, Aug., 2, 2025. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Before Scheier even accepted the job at Florida State, he could tell how much the special teams side of the ball matters to Norvell.

Though it's such an easy part of the game to overlook, Norvell wants the Seminoles to focus on the small details.

"I think when the head coach takes that approach, it's hard for the players not to buy into it," Scheier said.

"Whether it's buying into your personal development, buying into offensive and defensive success, buying into helping us win games, or buying into that opportunity to play at the next level, we continually give our guys examples so they have testimonies, not theory, of how this is going to impact the game, how it can impact their individual careers in the short term and long term," Scheier added.

Florida State produced Lou Groza Award and Ray Guy Award Finalists in recent years. The Seminoles totaled three kick return touchdowns by three different players from 2022-24, the only program in the country to do so.

Scheier has a reputation of his own, but he's comfortable collaborating with Norvell as they work to get the special teams back on track.

"Coach Norvell, not only does he make it important to the team and the staff, he's very knowledgeable," Scheier said. "Certainly, as special teams coordinator, having that resource to bounce ideas off to help with how we're calling things, how we're communicating, what we're focusing on, what we're emphasizing, it's been outstanding to this point."

As for the identity he wants the room to bring to the table, Scheier expects the Seminoles to make a positive impact on the final result of the game, no matter how big or small.

"Play smart, play fast, play physical, finish. If we do that, then we'll have an impact on the game. That's the deal: you want to impact the game. You do that with field position," Scheier said. "Whether it's the micro aspect where it's just a couple of hidden yards here or there, or the macro effect that you have on the game with huge, explosive plays, and utilizing the speed and athletes that we have."

Florida State scrimmages for the first time this spring on Saturday morning.

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