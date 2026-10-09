FSU Football Depth Chart: What To Know Ahead Of Louisville Cardinals

The Florida State Seminoles will hit the halfway point of their 2026 season on Friday night. Four of Florida State's final seven games are on the road, starting with a trip to face the Louisville Cardinals.

The Seminoles are aiming to snap one of the longest road losing streaks in program history. Louisville, losers of two straight, should still provide a challenge.

READ MORE: NoleGameday Staff Score Predictions: FSU Football at Louisville Cardinals

A few hours before the contest, Florida State updated its depth chart.

Florida State Makes Depth Chart Changes Before Louisville

Oct 3, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive lineman Rylan Kennedy (15) celebrates a sack with defensive lineman Mandrell Desir (3) during the game against the Virginia Cavaliers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seminoles made changes on both sides of the ball.

On offense, fifth-year offensive lineman Nate Pabst is now the primary starter at right tackle and the primary backup at right guard. He's been in an OR situation with Chimdia Nwaiwu and Paul Bowling since the SMU game.

This pretty much guarantees that Florida State will roll with Bowling and Pabst on the right side of the line, as the program has done in recent weeks.

Defensively, sophomore defensive lineman Darryll Desir is back on the depth chart as a starter at defensive end. Mandrell Desir, who was listed at the spot last week, has been shifted back to defensive tackle, with Deante McCray backing him up.

Interestingly enough, Daniel Lyons and Kevin Wynn are co-starters at the other defensive tackle spot. Jordan Sanders is their primary backup.

In the secondary, Nehemiah Chandler is now the primary backup to Ja'Bril Rawls and Quindarrius Jones. Chandler was a co-starter at both cornerback positions last week.

Elsewhere, Antonio Cromartie Jr. returns to the two-deep as a co-backup with K.J. Kirkland, behind starter CJ Richard Jr.

Check out the full depth chart below.

Quarterback:

1. Ashton Daniels, 5th year

2. Malachi Marshall, Jr. OR Kevin Sperry, So.

Running Back:

1. Ousmane Kromah, So.

2. Quintrevion Wisner, Sr.

3. Amari Thomas, Fr.

Wide Receiver:

1. Duce Robinson, Sr.

2. Teriq Mallory, So.

Wide Receiver:

1. Micahi Danzy, Jr.

2. Jasen Lopez, Fr.

Slot Wide Receiver:

1. Jayvan Boggs, So.

2. Tae'Shaun Gelsey, So.

Tight End:

1. Desirrio Riles, Sr. OR Landen Thomas, Jr.

Left Tackle:

1. Xavier Chaplin, 5th year

2. Chastan Brown, So.

Left Guard:

1. Andre Otto, Sr.

2. Paul Bowling, So.

Center:

1. Bradyn Welch-Joiner, Sr.

2. Chavez Thompson, So.

Right Guard:

1. Paul Bowling, So.

2. Nate Pabst, 5th year

Right Tackle:

1. Nate Pabst, 5th year

2. Chimdia Nwaiwu, Sr.

3. Jonathan Daniels, Jr.

Defensive End:

1. Darryll Desir, So.

2. Deamontae Diggs, 5th year

Nose Tackle:

1. Kevin Wynn, So.

2. Jordan Sanders, 5th year

Defensive Tackle:

1. Daniel Lyons, 5th

2. Deante McCray, 5th year

JACK:

1. Rylan Kennedy, Sr.

2. Jalen Anderson, Jr.

Linebacker:

1. Chris Jones, Jr.

2. Caleb LaVallee, Sr.

Linebacker:

1. Omar Graham Jr., 5th year

2. Mikai Gbayor, 5th year

Cornerback:

1. Ja'Bril Rawls, Sr.

2. Nememiah Chandler, Jr.

3. Charles Lester III, Jr.

Cornerback:

1. Quindarrius Jones, Sr.

2. Nehemiah Chandler, Jr.

Safety:

1. CJ Richard Jr., Jr.

2. K.J. Kirkland, Sr. OR Antonio Cromartie Jr., So.

ROVER Safety:

1. Ashlynd Barker, 5th year

2. Max Redmon, So.

Nickel:

1. Ma'Khi Jones, So.

2. Ricky Knight III, Jr.

Kicker:

1. Gabe Panikowski, 5th year

2. Conor McAneney, So.

Punter:

1. Daniel Hughes, Sr.

2. Ethan Post, So.

Holder:

1. Carter Jula, Jr.

2. Daniel Hughes, Sr.

Long Snapper:

1. Caleb Bowers, 5th year

2. Alex Nocco, So.

Kick Returner:

1. Micahi Danzy, Jr.

2. Amari Thomas, Fr.

Punt Returner:

1. Jasen Lopez, Fr.

2. Jayvan Boggs, So.

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