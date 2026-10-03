FSU Football Depth Chart: What To Know Ahead Of Virginia Cavaliers

The Florida State Seminoles are preparing for their fifth game of the 2026 season. Just like with their .500 record, a win or loss to the Virginia Cavaliers might result in vastly different paths forward for the Seminoles.

A 0-2 start in conference play ahead of a stretch that includes Louisville, Miami, and Clemson is a disaster waiting to happen. Somehow, someway, the Seminoles need to play a consistent, efficient, and clean game to pull out a victory.

READ MORE: NoleGameday Staff Score Predictions: FSU Football vs. Virginia Cavaliers

Virginia is a capable squad, but the Seminoles can lean on home-field advantage. Doak Campbell Stadium should bring some energy, with the Cavaliers entering hostile territory for the first time this fall.

A few hours before the contest, Florida State updated its depth chart.

Florida State Makes Depth Chart Changes Before Virginia

Sep 26, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Duce Robinson (0) catches a pass against Central Arkansas Bears defensive back Bryson Adamoh (21) during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Florida State has stayed true to Mike Norvell's word, only releasing public depth charts on game days in 2026.

Going into the game against Virginia, there are a few adjustments to note.

After starting in the win over Central Arkansas, cornerback Nehemiah Chandler is a co-starter at both spots on the depth chart. It's unclear who will man the cornerback spot between Chandler, Ja' Bril Rawls, and Quindarrius Jones.

Jones missed the last game but is available today.

Also in the defensive backfield, safety K.J. Kirkland is the primary backup to CJ Richard Jr. The Seminoles removed Antonio Cromartie Jr. from the depth chart, as he won't play this weekend due to an injury.

On offense, sophomore wide receiver Tae'Shaun Gelsey returns to the two-deep for the first time in a few weeks. He's been working his way back from an injury, and slides in as Jayvan Boggs' backup.

Subsequently, EJ White is no longer on the depth chart.

Check out the full depth chart below.

Quarterback:

1. Ashton Daniels, 5th year

2. Malachi Marshall, Jr. OR Kevin Sperry, So.

Running Back:

1. Ousmane Kromah, So.

2. Quintrevion Wisner, Sr.

3. Amari Thomas, Fr.

Wide Receiver:

1. Duce Robinson, Sr.

2. Teriq Mallory, So.

Wide Receiver:

1. Micahi Danzy, Jr.

2. Jasen Lopez, Fr.

Slot Wide Receiver:

1. Jayvan Boggs, So.

2. Tae'Shaun Gelsey, So.

Tight End:

1. Desirrio Riles, Sr. OR Landen Thomas, Jr.

Left Tackle:

1. Xavier Chaplin, 5th year

2. Chastan Brown, So.

Left Guard:

1. Andre Otto, Sr.

2. Paul Bowling, So.

Center:

1. Bradyn Welch-Joiner, Sr.

2. Chavez Thompson, So.

Right Guard:

1. Nate Pabst, 5th year OR Paul Bowling, So.

Right Tackle:

1. Chimdia Nwaiwu, Sr. OR Nate Pabst, 5th year

2. Jonathan Daniels, Jr.

Defensive End:

1. Mandrell Desir, So.

2. Deamontae Diggs, 5th year

Nose Tackle:

1. Kevin Wynn, So.

2. Jordan Sanders, 5th year

Defensive Tackle:

1. Daniel Lyons, 5th

2. Deante McCray, 5th year

JACK:

1. Rylan Kennedy, Sr.

2. Jalen Anderson, Jr.

Linebacker:

1. Chris Jones, Jr.

2. Caleb LaVallee, Sr.

Linebacker:

1. Omar Graham Jr., 5th year

2. Mikai Gbayor, 5th year

Cornerback:

1. Ja'Bril Rawls, Sr. OR Nehemiah Chandler, Jr.

2. Charles Lester III, Jr.

Cornerback:

1. Quindarrius Jones, Sr. OR Nehemiah Chandler, Jr.

Safety:

1. CJ Richard Jr., Jr.

2. K.J. Kirkland, Sr.

ROVER Safety:

1. Ashlynd Barker, 5th year

2. Max Redmon, So.

Nickel:

1. Ma'Khi Jones, So.

2. Ricky Knight III, Jr.

Kicker:

1. Gabe Panikowski, 5th year

2. Conor McAneney, So.

Punter:

1. Daniel Hughes, Sr.

2. Ethan Post, So.

Holder:

1. Carter Jula, Jr.

2. Daniel Hughes, Sr.

Long Snapper:

1. Caleb Bowers, 5th year

2. Alex Nocco, So.

Kick Returner:

1. Micahi Danzy, Jr.

2. Amari Thomas, Fr.

Punt Returner:

1. Jasen Lopez, Fr.

2. Jayvan Boggs, So.

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