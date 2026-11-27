The Florida State Seminoles will play their 12th, and possibly final game, of the 2026 season on Black Friday.

This is only the second time in the long history of the Sunshine Showdown that the Seminoles and Florida Gators have played their annual game on a weekday.

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A few hours before taking on the Gators, the Seminoles updated their depth chart.

Florida State's Depth Chart Before Florida Game

Nov 21, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Ashton Daniels (14) gathers his teammates before the game against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Florida State made a single change before taking on Florida.

Freshman wide receiver Devin Carter is now the starting kick returner over Micahi Danzy.

The lack of adjustments basically means the Seminoles won't get many injured players back on Friday.

Check out the full depth chart below.

Quarterback:

1. Ashton Daniels, 5th year

2. Kevin Sperry, So.

Running Back:

1. Zay Parks, Jr.

2. Jarvis Boatwright Jr., Jr.

Wide Receiver:

1. Jasen Lopez, Fr.

2. Teriq Mallory, So.

Wide Receiver:

1. Micahi Danzy, Jr.

2. Devin Carter, Fr.

Slot Wide Receiver:

1. Jayvan Boggs, So.

2. Tae'Shaun Gelsey, So.

Tight End:

1. Desirrio Riles, Sr. OR Landen Thomas, Jr.

Left Tackle:

1. Xavier Chaplin, 5th year

2. Jonathan Daniels, Jr.

Left Guard:

1. Andre Otto, Sr.

2. Paul Bowling, So.

Center:

1. Chavez Thompson, So.

2. Jayden Todd, Jr.

Right Guard:

1. Paul Bowling, So.

2. Nate Pabst, 5th year

Right Tackle:

1. Nate Pabst, 5th year

2. Chimdia Nwaiwu, Sr.

Defensive End:

1. Darryll Desir, So.

2. Cam Brooks, Fr.

Defensive Tackle:

1. Daniel Lyons, 5th year

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

2. Deante McCray, 5th year OR Jordan Sanders, 5th year

Defensive Tackle:

1. Mandrell Desir, So.

2. Deamontae Diggs, 5th year

JACK:

1. Jalen Anderson, Jr.

2. Jaemin Pinckney, Fr.

Linebacker:

1. Chris Jones, Jr.

2. Caleb LaVallee, Sr.

Linebacker:

1. Omar Graham Jr., 5th year

2. Mikai Gbayor, 5th year

Cornerback:

1. Charles Lester III, Jr.

2. Zae Thomas, So.

Cornerback:

1. Nehemiah Chandler, Jr.

2. Ricky Knight III, Jr.

Safety:

1. CJ Richard Jr., Jr.

2. K.J. Kirkland, Sr. OR Antonio Cromartie Jr., So.

ROVER Safety:

1. Ashlynd Barker, 5th year

2. Max Redmon, So.

Nickel:

1. Ma'Khi Jones, So.

2. Ricky Knight III, Jr. OR Jordan Crutchfield, Fr.

Kicker:

1. Gabe Panikowski, 5th year

2. Conor McAneney, So.

Kickoff Specialist:

1. Conor McAneney, So. OR Gabe Panikowski, 5th year

Punter:

1. Daniel Hughes, Sr. OR Ethan Post, So.

Holder:

1. Carter Jula, Jr.

2. Daniel Hughes, Sr.

Long Snapper:

1. Caleb Bowers, 5th year

2. Alex Nocco, So.

Kick Returner:

1. Devin Carter, Fr.

2. Micahi Danzy, Jr.

Punt Returner:

1. Jasen Lopez, Fr.

2. Jayvan Boggs, So.