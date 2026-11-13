FSU Football Draws Underdog Role Despite Momentum From Boston College Win

The Florida State Seminoles have two conference games remaining this fall. Florida State needs to win both of those matchups to finish .500 in ACC play.

On Friday night, the Seminoles will take on the Pittsburgh Panthers on the road.

The two programs haven't matched up often since the Panthers joined the ACC 13 years ago. Florida State and Pittsburgh have only played four times dating back to 2013, but this will be their third meeting in the last three years.

READ MORE: NoleGameday Staff Score Predictions: FSU Football at Pittsburgh Panthers

The Seminoles will have their work cut out for them against a stifling defense. Pittsburgh is ranked in the top 30 in total defense, and is particularly strong against the run. The Panthers are holding opponents to 68.3 rushing yards per game, which is No. 2 in the country.

Pittsburgh has limited six of its nine opponents to fewer than 100 rushing yards. The Panthers are allowing 2.2 yards per carry, the top mark in the FBS.

Not to mention, head coach Pat Narduzzi's squad has a significant rest advantage. Pittsburgh hasn't taken the field since Halloween, while the Seminoles had one less day to prepare for the game.

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Nov 7, 2026; Chestnut Hill, MA, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Amari Thomas (22) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Boston College Eagles during the first half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to FanDuel, Florida State is expected to fall short on the road. The Seminoles are a +3.5 underdog on the sportsbook, with the Over/Under set at 52.5 points. The Panthers are a -176 favorite on the MoneyLine, compared to FSU's +142.

The Seminoles are 3-5 against the spread this season. They failed to cover against New Mexico State, SMU, Central Arkansas, Louisville, and Clemson.

Last season, Pittsburgh trailed Florida State entering the fourth quarter. However, the Panthers scored 13 consecutive points, including the game-icing touchdown with 2:28 remaining. In the win, Heintschel threw for 321 yards and led the team with 64 yards on the ground.

Pittsburgh leads the all-time series 7-5. Only four of those meetings have come in the last 43 years, with the programs splitting those contests. Interestingly enough, neither team has won at home since the Panthers joined the ACC in 2013.

Florida State and Pittsburgh will match up on Saturday, November 13. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.



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