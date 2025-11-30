14 notes to remember from FSU football's 40-21 loss to the Florida Gators
The Florida State Seminoles lost for the seventh time in nine games on Saturday. FSU's 2025 campaign came to an end in Gainesville with head coach Mike Norvell's team falling short against the Florida Gators.
The Gators put up 41 points, their highest scoring game against an FBS opponent this season. Coming into the contest, Florida had scored 35 total points over its last two games.
READ MORE: FSU football loses to Florida in embarrassing fashion, 40-21
Here are 14 notes surrounding various data-points from the game.
Stats To Remember From FSU's Loss To Florida
- Quarterback Tommy Castellanos had 311 total yards (240 passing, 77 rushing), his second-most at Florida State. He had 332 total yards at Virginia in September.
- Castellanos had a 4-yard touchdown in the second quarter, his ninth rushing touchdown of the season, to extend his FSU season record for a quarterback.
- Castellanos became the first Seminole quarterback to start every game in a season since Jordan Travis in 2022.
- Sophomore wide receiver Lawayne McCoy set career-highs with six catches for 110 yards and one touchdown. It was his first career 100-yard receiving game and he is the third Seminole with a 100-yard game in 2025 (Duce Robinson, 5; Micahi Danzy, 3).
- Robinson had 60 yards receiving to pass E.G. Green for the 9th-most yards in a single-season with 1,081 yards.
- Danzy caught a 13-yard touchdown to get Florida State on the board. He has six touchdowns in 2025 - three rushing, three receiving - and is the first Seminole with at least three touchdowns both ways since Cam Akers in 2019.
- Of the 13 players to accomplish the feat in program history, Peter Warrick in 1999 is the only other wide receiver.
- Edwin Joseph intercepted his third interception of the season and fourth of his career. FSU has three players with at least three interceptions this season (Earl Little Jr., 4; Jerry Wilson, 3), the Noles’ most since 2013 (three players) and tied for the most since four players accomplished the feat in 1990.
- The three players with three interceptions are tied for the national lead in 2025.
- Castellanos' rushing touchdown capped off FSU's drive following the Joseph interception. FSU has scored after 11 of 14 takeaways in 2025, with nine touchdowns and two field goals.
- Stefon Thompson tied his career high with 10 tackles. Thompson last had 10 tackles on Nov. 27, 2021, against Pitt.
- Daniel Lyons had a career-high six tackles tonight, besting his mark of five tackles which he set on Nov. 2, 2024, against North Carolina.
- FSU has now converted 162 consecutive PAT's dating back to Sept. 24, 2022. Jake Weinberg ends the year a perfect 46-for-46 on PAT's.
- Florida State won the coin toss and received the ball for just the second time under Norvell (North Carolina, 2024).
*Notes courtesy of FSU Athletics
READ MORE: FSU football's bizarre special teams chaos defies explanation: 'once in a lifetime'
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok