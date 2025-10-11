Final ACC availability report for FSU football vs. Pittsburgh Panthers
Only two hours remain until No. 25 Florida State's sixth game of the 2025 season. The Seminoles are set to welcome the Pittsburgh Panthers to Doak Campbell Stadium for a nationally-televised conference game on Saturday afternoon.
Florida State is focused on snapping a two-game losing streak and winning its first ACC game in over a year. Pittsburgh does have some momentum under its belt after a 48-7 victory against Boston College last week.
The Seminoles and Panthers will kick off at 12:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.
Who Is OUT For Florida State-Pittsburgh?
Leading up to the matchup, there are some players on Florida State's roster dealing with known injuries.
Earlier this week, the Seminoles announced RB Kam Davis, WR Gavin Blackwell, DL Deamontae Diggs, DB Quindarrius Jones, TE Gavin Markey, TE Chase Loftin, and LB Ethan Pritchard would miss the game.
In the first two ACC availability reports of the week, Florida State listed six players as questionable (WR Squirrel White, TE Randy Pittman Jr., WR Jayvan Boggs, DB Ashlynd Barker, LB Caleb LaVallee, OL Micah Pettus) and three others as probable (QB Tommy Castellanos, RB Roydell Williams, DL Kevin Wynn).
The ACC released its final availability report for the matchup two hours before kickoff, providing final updates from Florida State and Pittsburgh.
On gameday, the statuses for players on the report are out, game-time decision, or available.
The total number of missing players is up to 27, 17 for Pittsburgh and ten for Florida State. The Panthers will be without starting left tackle Jeff Persi.
Meanwhile, the Seminoles have ruled out Pettus, White, and Boggs.
Check out the full report below.
FLORIDA STATE:
OUT:
— WR Squirrel White
— RB Kam Davis
— WR Gavin Blackwell
— WR Jayvan Boggs
— DL Deamontae Diggs
— DB Quindarrius Jones
— TE Gavin Markey
— TE Chase Loftin
— LB Ethan Pritchard
— OL Micah Pettus
GAME-TIME DECISION:
— TE Randy Pittman Jr.
— DB Ashlynd Barker
— LB Caleb LaVallee
PITTSBURGH:
OUT:
— DL Zach Crothers
— DL Blaine Spires
— DB Rashan Murray
— LB Jayden Bonsu
— RB Synkwan Smith
— RB Jaylin Brown
— DB Nigel Maynard
— LB Jeremiah Marcelin
— RB Derrick Davis Jr.
— TE Adam Howanitz
— DL Joey Zelinski
— LS Nilay Upadhyayula
— DL Denim Cook
— DL Jaeden Moore
— OL Keith Gouveia
— OL Jackson Brown
— OL Jeff Persi
GAME-TIME DECISION:
— RB Desmond Reid
— DB Javon McIntyre
— DB Tamon Lynum
— DB Cruce Brookins
