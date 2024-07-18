FSU Football DT Jamorie Flagg Looks to Continue Winning Culture at Florida State
The Florida State defensive line just got its newest enrollees from the high school ranks: DD Holmes, D'Nas White, Amaree Williams, and Jamorie Flagg, who arrived at the program in the summer ahead of fall camp. While transfers like Tomiwa Durojaiye, Sione Lolohea, and Marvin Jones, Jr. have already been on campus and made it through the spring, the newcomers of Tribe 24 who enrolled in the summer are getting a taste of what campus life is about in Tallahassee.
Luckily for Miami, FL native Flagg, there were already some familiar faces in the locker room. Flagg met with the media on Wednesday to talk about his experience thus far at FSU and give insight into the recruiting process that made him stick with the Seminoles.
"I got to town in June, around June 5th, and it’s been good because I knew some of the guys when I came up, like Lawayne McCoy, Patrick Payton, and Daniel Lyons," Flagg said. "Some of my guys from back home welcomed me with open arms, so yeah, it’s been good so far."
The recruiting process can be a difficult one for both players and coaches. Flagg held offers from UF, Syracuse, Colorado, FIU, and Georgia Tech. But the 6'3", 300-pound freshman didn't waver on his commitment to the 'Noles, saying that the bond he and head coach Mike Norvell had built was different. It wasn't just about football; it was more about becoming a man.
"I was so loyal to FSU because of the bond coach Norvell built over the years. It wasn't really about football; it was more about becoming a man in school," 'Flagg continued. "It just grabbed my attention in a different way, and I knew he was so genuine."
The former 3-star prospect was ranked as the No. 22 defensive tackle in the Class of 2024 by ESPN and came from Booker T. Washington, a prestigious high school that made it to the semifinals of Florida's new 2M playoffs. He accounted for 112 tackles, including 19 for loss and 11 sacks during his career at Booker T. Washington, and looks to continue that production at the next level.
" I don't really come from a losing program, so I'm like, yeah, Florida State is my kind of school. This fits me."
Flagg will get to work with one of the longest tenured defensive line coaches in college football who has put a vast amount of players in the NFL. He describes his relationship with defensive line coach Odell Haggins as 'tough love' and that Haggins expects the highest standard.
"I got a great relationship with coach Odell. You know he's gonna give you tough love. It's a great relationship; he just stays on me, making sure I work. He just stays on top of me, showing me that this ain't high school no more. So, he just helped me get adjusted to college."
While the next generation of defensive linemen gets adjusted to what it is like to be in a program expected to be a National Contender, veteran players like Joshua Farmer and Darrell Jackson are pushing him the hardest.
"I'm new to college, so Joshua Farmer and Darrel (Jackson) staying on me, just helping me get adjusted. They know it's way different from high school, so they stay on me, help me with my plays, and stay on me in practice. Really, it's the whole D-line, but those two guys are really on me."
With such a deep roster it is unlikely Flagg will see the field his freshman year but adding players like him will help the Seminoles continue to build a championship roster.
