Keon Coleman Likely Will End Playful Apple Watch Tradition In The NFL
Star wide receiver Keon Coleman spent just one season in Tallahassee, but he didn't have to stay long to win over Florida State fans. He embraced the culture with the Seminoles, even helping build it during his time in garnet and gold.
The former star two-sport athlete transferred to Florida State after two seasons with Michigan State. Having spent only the 2023 season with the Seminoles, they posted a 13-1 record, though Coleman opted out of the Orange Bowl.
Coleman's lone season with the program was nothing short of electric, creating many memorable moments on the field. He had a unique personality, too, as he wore Apple watches during games with a band matching the opponent's team colors. He did the same with his mouth guard, even wearing two mouth guards at times.
The two fun gimmicks of Coleman's might just be coming to an end in the NFL, though, as he revealed during an interview with CBS Sports's Bryant McFadden -- another former Florida State star.
Coleman was asked about the Apple band watches and colored mouthguards, revealing that he would continue the tradition with the watch "if it's not a fine." However, he's trying to save as much of his money as possible.
Potential accessory fines in the league could restrict Coleman from continuing his unique gimmick, though it would be unfortunate for Seminole fans to see the tradition leave. The NFL doesn't allow players to wear or possess prohibited electronic devices such as Apple Watches, Fitbits, or cell phones once games kick off. He did give a glimpse into how it all started.
"A band company was sending them, they started sending me bands. They were like 'we're going to send [them]' and I was like 'send me a color of every team' so I wore whatever colors, both the colors on it, Coleman said. "The mouthpiece thing I always kind of did do that. Usually, I match the mouthpiece to my accessories but like the loud, random colors be fun so I just started putting two of them on there. And, you know, everybody on our team started doing it, then George Pickens did it, everybody just did it."
The hilarious interaction encapsulates the star wide receiver's personality, which was made obvious during his time with Florida State.
Coleman was selected by the Buffalo Bills with the No. 33 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, clearing the way for him to take over as WR1 with elite quarterback Josh Allen throwing his targets. He could be an instant-impact rookie because of such.
Of all the markets for Coleman to land, Buffalo was among the best as the fans embrace the team as much as or more than any other NFL franchise. His fun personality has made him an early fan favorite, not by just Bills fans but across the entire league.
It didn't take long for the 6-foot-4 wide receiver to stand out as a Seminole. The incredible athlete has the chance to do the same as a Buffalo Bill as he looks to establish himself at the next level of football.
