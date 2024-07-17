'Hard Knocks' Gives Behind-the-Scenes Look at Trade Deal with New York Giants Star Brian Burns
Former Florida State star pass rusher Brian Burns has had a successful five-year NFL career after being drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He played 80 games during his time in Charlotte, totaling 231 tackles, 46 sacks, eight forced fumbles, and 59 tackles for loss, so it was no surprise that he would be a hot commodity in the off-season.
The New York Giants recently acquired Burns in a trade with the Panthers for a second-round pick in 2024, traded fifth-round picks in 2024, and a fifth-round selection in 2025 to get the star pass rusher to New York.
In a recent episode of HBO's 'Hard Knocks,' Giants General Manager Joe Schoen gave a behind-the-scenes look at the negotiating process with Panthers GM Daniel Morgan at the interworkings of the relationships between the top brass in the NFL.
"What are we doing, Dan? Why do we need to add on a seventh?" Schoen said on a phone call with Morgan. "You and I are going to be doing this for a long time, hopefully. And we have to have allies. I don't want to throw in a seventh. Like, I need players too, Dan. We're picking six; you guys would be picking one. Let's just do what we said on the last one. We met you in the middle with some of your demands."
Report: Big Ten, SEC ‘Unlikely’ To Add Florida State Upon Potential Departure From ACC
It appeared they were able to meet in the middle, Schoen professed after the phone call ended. "Alright, it's done. They tried to wear me down to a seventh-round [pick] and a half a sack," Schoen continued.
Along with the draft stock, the Giants gave a five-year, $141 million contract with $87.5 million guaranteed to the two-time Pro-Bowler.
After bidding farewell to the Panthers, Burns joined the likes of the Giants’ edge rushers Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari, along with Dexter Lawrence, adding a premiere pass rusher to the mix.
The show runs until the end of July and airs on Tuesday's at 9:00 p.m. on HBO.
READ MORE: FSU Football Quarterback Goes Viral For Endorsement Deal With Circle K
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• BREAKING: FSU Football Lands Blue-Chip Texas Wide Receiver Daylan McCutcheon
• Buffalo Bills Rookie Keon Coleman Earns Comparisons to Two Pro Bowl WRs
• ESPN Identifies Sophomore Linebacker As FSU Football's 'Sleeper Pick' For 2024 Season
• Harvard Offensive Line Transfer Jacob Rizy Arrives At FSU Football Ready To Compete