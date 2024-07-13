BREAKING: FSU Football Lands Blue-Chip Texas Wide Receiver Daylan McCutcheon
Florida State is staying hot on the recruiting trail with the middle of July quickly approaching. The Seminoles have flipped their 2025 class around over the past few weeks and they don't look to be slowing down anytime soon.
On Saturday afternoon, four-star wide receiver Daylan McCutcheon announced his commitment to FSU over a list of finalists that included USC, Texas, Ohio State, and SMU. This is a big addition with the Seminoles reeling in a blue-chip prospect from the Lone Star State.
Head coach Mike Norvell and wide receivers coach Ron Dugans have been working on this one for well over a year. They got the final shot at McCutcheon during his round of official visits last month and it paid off at the finish line.
McCutcheon is coming off a junior season at Lovejoy High School where he caught 94 passes for 1,430 yards and 20 touchdowns while returning two kickoffs for scores. He also runs track and field where he's posted personal bests of 11.54 in the 100-meter and 22.57 in the 200-meter.
The Texas native is regarded as one of the top wide receivers in his class, and for good reason. McCutcheon isn't massive physically but he makes up for his size with elite athleticism, game-changing ability in the open field, and strong hands. If you give him an inch of space, he's going to end up taking a mile.
There are some freaky one-handed snags on his film combined with runs after the catch where McCutcheon is surrounded by defenders and somehow ends up on the other side. He's got the ability to play on the outside or in the slot at the college level.
With the addition of McCutcheon, Florida State now holds 12 verbal pledges in #Tribe25. The haul moves the Seminoles from No. 24 to No. 16 in the country as the program breaks into the top-20 in the recruiting rankings for the first time since early in the year.
The Seminoles now hold two wide receiver pledges in the 2025 class with McCutcheon and four-star CJ Wiley. The program is pursuing prospects such as four-star Vernell Brown, four-star Koby Howard, four-star Malik Clark, and four-star Dallas Wilson (Oregon).
The 5-foot-11, 175-pound wide receiver is regarded as the No. 93 overall prospect, the No. 14 WR, and the No. 18 recruit in Texas in the 2025 class according to 247Sports.
