ESPN Identifies Sophomore Linebacker As FSU Football's 'Sleeper Pick' For 2024 Season
Florida State is going to need some of the younger players on its roster to seize the opportunities in front of them in 2024. Consistent growth and stepping into the spotlight will be crucial for the Seminoles in their quest for a third-straight 10+ win season and another ACC Championship with the College Football Playoff within reach.
There are various positions on both sides of the ball where FSU still has some questions to answer entering fall camp. The linebacker unit brings a lot of intrigue with the Seminoles having to replace both of their starters with Kalen DeLoach and Tatum Bethune preparing to play on Sundays. The pair soaked up the majority of snaps over the last two years with veteran DJ Lundy filling the No. 3 role.
Lundy has been elevated to the top of the depth chart but there will be a battle for the job opposite of him that includes a mix of different players such as graduate transfer Cam Riley, redshirt sophomore Omar Graham Jr., redshirt sophomore Shawn Murphy, sophomore Blake Nichelson, and sophomore Justin Cryer.
Graham Jr., Murphy, Nichelson, and Cryer each had their moments during spring practice while Riley enrolled this summer. The preseason will provide Florida State with more clarity as the job is truly up for grabs. An unlikely contender could even end up leaping up the depth chart early in his college career.
Earlier this week, ESPN identified its sleeper picks for the top 25 teams across college football. While taking a look at Florida State, reporter Andrea Adelson reminded fans to keep an eye on Blake Nichelson.
"While the Seminoles once again dipped into the transfer portal for players, pay attention to sophomore linebacker Blake Nichelson," Adelson wrote. "He's a four-star recruit who signed with Florida State out of high school last year, who has been praised as a player who is "light years" ahead of where he was a year ago by defensive coordinator Adam Fuller. Nichelson has the potential to make plays for a Florida State defense that is looking for someone to step up at linebacker. At 6-3 and 220 pounds, Nichelson played last season as a true freshman and appeared in all 14 games while making a huge impact on special teams."
Nichelson appeared in all 14 games for the Seminoles during his first year with the program with a lot of that action coming on special teams and in reserve duty. He recorded 12 tackles, including a career-high six stops in the Orange Bowl against Georgia. Nichelson has a ton of potential if he can continue to develop under the tutelage of linebackers coach Randy Shannon.
The California native was a standout running back at the high school level, rushing 431 times for 4,078 yards and 65 touchdowns while catching 52 passes for 1,231 yards and 22 touchdowns in his prep career. He totaled 93 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, two interceptions, and eight pass deflections on the defensive side of the ball.
Don't be surprised if Nichelson continues to work his way up the rotation after adding quality size to his frame throughout the offseason.
