FSU Football Fall Camp Preview: Tight End

Mike Norvell's offense has consistently relied on the tight end position, but Florida State enters fall camp searching for a new answer after another offseason of turnover.

The Seminoles added experienced transfer Desirrio Riles to a room that also features former blue-chip recruit Landen Thomas and promising redshirt freshman Chase Loftin, giving the coaching staff multiple options as it looks to replace the production and versatility left behind by Randy Pittman Jr.

Fall camp will determine whether the position can once again become a dependable part of Florida State's offense.

NoleGameday will be breaking down each position group on Florida State’s roster ahead of fall camp. The series continues with a deeper look at the Seminoles’ tight end room.

Other Fall Camp Previews:

Quarterback

Running Back

Linebacker

Wide Receiver

At The Surface

Oct 16, 2025; Greenville, North Carolina, USA; East Carolina Pirates tight end Desirrio Riles (6) runs the the ball after his catch against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane during the second half at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

— Greyson Labiad, Redshirt Senior

Labiad provides veteran depth after transferring to Florida State from Southeastern. At 6-foot-3 and 249 pounds, he is the heaviest tight end on the roster and could help the Seminoles in a blocking-oriented role or on special teams.

— Desirrio Riles, Senior

The East Carolina transfer enters fall camp as the most experienced option in the room and the early favorite to start. He's played 37 games with 15 starts for East Carolina from 2023-25, making 45 receptions for 475 yards and four touchdowns, and brings a proven receiving element, but fall camp will offer the first real indication of how quickly he can adjust to the Power Four level.

— Landen Thomas, Junior

Thomas will be heading into his junior season looking to finally put everything together after injuries limited him during his two years in Tallahassee, Florida. A former four-star prospect and one of the nation's top tight ends in the 2024 recruiting class, Thomas has the talent to compete for a starting role if he can stay healthy.

— Chase Loftin, Redshirt Freshman

After preserving his redshirt during his first season with the Seminoles, Loftin enters camp as a potential breakout candidate. His 6-foot-6, 235-pound frame and receiving ability give Florida State another option in the passing game, and his role could expand as the season progresses.

— Gavin Markey, Redshirt Freshman

Markey enters his second season in the program after spending his first year developing behind Florida State’s more experienced tight ends. He will look to establish a role on special teams and provide depth during fall camp.

— Corbyn Fordham, Freshman

One of three true freshmen joining the room in 2026. The 6-foot-4, 235-pound prospect arrives with the size to develop into an in-line option, though his immediate role will likely depend on how quickly he adjusts to the college level.

— Drew Hardwick, Freshman

Hardwick gives Florida State another developmental option with promising length at 6-foot-5. Fall camp will provide his first opportunity to show whether he is ready to compete for early snaps or would benefit from a redshirt season.

— Xavier Tiller, Freshman

Tiller enters Florida State as the largest of the three freshman tight ends at 6-foot-5 and 226 pounds. He offers another intriguing long-term option, but a crowded room should allow the Seminoles to remain patient with his development.

Biggest Question Mark?

Nov 29, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell leads his team onto the field before the game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Where is the Depth at Tight End?

FSU has confidence in Riles, but the depth behind him remains largely unproven. Thomas has battled injuries throughout his career, Loftin is still searching for his first meaningful collegiate role, and Labiad has yet to establish himself at the FBS level.

Beyond that trio, the Seminoles are relying on three true freshmen who are just beginning their college careers.

Finding another dependable option (or two) could go a long way toward helping one of the thinner position groups on the roster.

Follow The Leader

The tight end room is going to play a larger role than what the stat sheet shows when it is all said and done.

With the Seminoles replacing all five starters along the offensive line, the position group will likely be asked to shoulder extra responsibilities as blockers while helping establish the running game and protect quarterback Ashton Daniels.

That's where Riles becomes especially important. The East Carolina transfer brings the most experience in the room, but he'll need help from Landen Thomas, Chase Loftin and the rest of the group.

Picking up blitzes or serving as an extra blocker in two-tight-end sets, the Seminoles will need dependable play from multiple tight ends to help ease the transition up front.

Projected Depth Chart

1. Desirrio Riles, Sr.

2. Landen Thomas, Jr.

3. Chase Loftin, RS Fr.

Fall Camp Outlook

FSU enters fall camp with a clear favorite atop the depth chart in Riles, but the rest of the tight end room remains a significant question mark. The Seminoles will be looking to build chemistry between Riles and quarterback Ashton Daniels while determining how large a role Thomas and Loftin can play behind him.

Beyond sorting out the rotation, the position group will also be tasked with helping stabilize a rebuilt offensive line. If Florida State can leave camp with tight ends capable of contributing as both receivers and blockers, the room could quietly become an important piece of the offense heading into the season.

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