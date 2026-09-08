The Florida State Seminoles (1-1, 0-1 ACC) took on the No. 19 SMU Mustangs (1-0, 1-0 ACC) on Labor Day night in a game that was tied late into the fourth quarter.

The Seminoles entered the matchup as 3-point underdogs, and power issues inside Doak Campbell Stadium only compounded the problems Florida State has suffered this season.

Both teams were without communication from coach to player; no iPads or headsets; offensive and defensive coordinators were not available to coaches; no PA announcer; and no scoreboard until late in the first half.

The Good:

Florida State Seminoles running back Ousmane Kromah (32) makes his way towards the end zone. The SMU Mustangs lead the Florida State Seminoles 17-10 at the end of the first half Monday, Sept. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Although Florida State didn’t score any points following an early fumble recovery, Quindarrius Jones followed his Week 0 performance with another solid outing. The linebackers did their job for the most part, with Chris Jones, Mikai Gbayor, Omar Graham, Jr., and Caleb LaValle making big plays in the first half.

The unit still had issues in pass coverage, as did the rest of the team.

Running back Sam Singleton and wide receiver Jayvan Boggs both played well, and a 65-yard run by Ousmane Kromah was able to spark Florida State’s second scoring drive, ending with a 46-yard field goal by Gabe Panikowski.

Kromah led the team in rushing yards and repeatedly bailed the offense out of tough situations. He finished the game with 116 yards on the ground and one touchdown.

The Bad:

Florida State Seminoles quarterback Ashton Daniels (14) runs the ball. The SMU Mustangs lead the Florida State Seminoles 17-10 at the end of the first half Monday, Sept. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The issues inside the stadium only amplified the issues in FSU's secondary. Jennings was able to find wide receiver Jalen Cooper on an easy 50-yard reception to give SMU their first score of the game, and penalties reared their head again.

Quarterback Ashton Daniels seemed to correct some of his Week 0 woes, and the offense looked aggressive on its first scoring drive, but his decision-making still needs work.

He was hesitant to leave the pocket, and when he did decide to use his legs, it was a little too late most of the time, and he finished the first half 8-of-13 for 52 yards and a rushing touchdown.

As the game went on, he found some rhythm with his legs, but the offense never really got going throughout the matchup.

Daniels only threw for 125 yards, which isn't close to be good enough.

The Ugly:

Florida State Seminoles linebacker Chris Jones (10) and Florida State Seminoles defensive back CJ Richard Jr. (11) tackle SMU Mustangs running back Kendrick Raphael (6). The SMU Mustangs lead the Florida State Seminoles 17-10 at the end of the first half Monday, Sept. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Like last week, getting pressure on the quarterback was an issue, and the secondary played soft coverage again, allowing for easy completions. Jennings was 14 of 17 for 224 yards and two touchdowns through the air in the first half, while their offense as a whole surpassed the Seminoles, 328 to 165.

In all, Jennings was 26 for 36 for over 400 yards and three touchdowns.

Florida State also struggled to stop the run, allowing over 150 yards on the ground, and FSU's 0-for-10 on third-down conversions entering the fourth quarter was not helping the defense at all.

FSU forced four turnovers but failed to capitalize, which hurt the Seminoles tremendously, and it seemed that the Mustangs were trying to give FSU the upset. The pressure up front was also nonexistent, and FSU wan't able to produce any sacks. The Mustangs were six for 11 on third-down conversions entering the fourth quarter, finishing 8/14.

The Seminoles will enter their first bye week before traveling to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, to face the Crimson Tide on September 19.

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