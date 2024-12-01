FSU Fans, Former Players React To Likely Hiring Of Gus Malzahn As Offensive Coordinator
As the historically bad 2024 season comes to a close, the Florida State Seminoles are beginning to look ahead to 2025. Just a few hours ahead of tonight's kickoff against the in-state rival Florida Gators, it was announced by ESPN's Pete Thamel that current UCF head coach Gus Malzahn is resigning from his current position and coming to Tallahassee as Florida State's next offensive coordinator.
The now former Knights head coach has been a major name in college football for years, with nearly two decades of experience at the FBS level. In his first stint at Auburn as the quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator, Malzahn won the 2010 national championship and guided his starting QB, Cam Newton, to a Heisman Trophy. Just three years later as head coach, Malzahn returned to the national championship in 2013, falling to Florida State in the Rose Bowl.
READ MORE: Florida State Seminoles, Florida Gators Brawl Following Sunshine Showdown
In his head coaching career, Malzahn has amassed a 105-62 record, and was the 2013 Bear Bryant Award winner and Bobby Bowden National Collegiate Coach of the Year.
Given the shocking news, fans and former players were quick to take to social media to share their reactions.
Former FSU Defensive Lineman Jacobbi McDaniel Shares His Optimism About the Hire
Former FSU Defensive Lineman Everett Dawkins Reactsto the News
Former FSU Parent Rob DeLoach Welcomes Malzahn With Open Arms
READ MORE: Two Seminoles To Miss 'Extended Period' After Undergoing Procedures
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2024 Season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Three Key Matchups For The Sunshine Showdown Between Florida State And Florida
• 'I Have My Own Grass To Mow' ... Billy Napier Declines To Address FSU's Struggling Season
• FSU Running Back Expected to Return in Season Finale Against Rival Florida
• Former FSU Running Back Entering NCAA Transfer Portal For Second Time