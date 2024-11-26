Two Seminoles To Miss 'Extended Period' After Undergoing Procedures
Since the beginning of the year, the injury bug has bitten Florida State in a big way. The Seminoles lost three starters to season-ending injuries before the end of September, forcing the coaching staff to dig deeper into the roster at a variety of positions.
2024 will end the same way it began as FSU has already ruled out two players for its final game against the rival Florida Gators. On Tuesday, head coach Mike Norvell revealed that redshirt sophomore offensive tackle Jaylen Early and sophomore safety Conrad Hussey underwent procedures that will sideline the pair of underclassmen for an "extended period" with the offseason coming up.
Early and Hussey were removed from the updated depth chart that the Seminoles released at the beginning of the week. They've already begun the rehab process and Norvell is hopeful that both players will be able to return to action late in the spring.
“Both of those guys are out. They had procedures done that will keep them out for an extended period of time, it’ll probably start a little bit into the offseason," Norvell said. "Hopeful to get some work maybe late spring, we’ll kind of see how all those goes, but those guys are a couple young players we’re counting on in the future. They already started the rehab process and they’ll be fine.”
Early took a positive step forward during his third year with the program, appearing in eight games and making the first six starts of his college career. He earned starts at right tackle and right guard along with coming off the bench at left tackle. Early finishes the season as the second-highest-graded player on FSU's offense (74.5) and the top offensive lineman while playing 309 snaps which ranks top-10 on the unit. The Seminoles started redshirt junior TJ Ferguson in his absence last week and that's expected to be the case this weekend.
Hussey made three starts in Florida State's first five games but saw his playing time dwindle following the loss to Clemson. He's dealt with a sophomore slump and is among the lowest-graded defenders (51.1) on the team, ranking No. 46 out of the 50 Seminoles to see action on the defense this season. Most of his snaps have come on special teams since October. He's totaled 18 tackles in ten appearances. With Hussey no longer available, the Seminoles have listed redshirt sophomore Ashlynd Barker and redshirt sophomore Earl Little Jr. as the primary backups to redshirt junior Shyheim Brown and redshirt freshman KJ Kirkland.
Florida State and Florida are scheduled to kick off at 7:00 p.m. on ESPN2 on Saturday, November 30.
