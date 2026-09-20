FSU Football Fans Mixed After Seminoles Fall Short Of Upset Against No. 10 Alabama

The Florida State Seminoles were close to pulling off an upset against the No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide.

Florida State exploded out of the gate, jumping out to a 21-6 lead. Suddenly, Seminole fans were wondering where this offense had been hiding.

Ashton Daniels hit a few big plays in the passing game, and the defense did enough to keep the Crimson Tide out of the end zone until the final minutes of the second quarter.

READ MORE: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Florida State Seminoles at Alabama Crimson Tide

However, Alabama finally scored a touchdown just before the two-minute warning. From there, the Seminoles started to waver. Ashton Daniels threw his second interception two plays later, and the Crimson Tide quickly took advantage.

Florida State came back out and punted after three plays. Alabama promptly scored again, and in the blink of an eye, the Seminoles were trailing 26-21 at the half.

From there, the Crimson Tide took control. Alabama scored on 9 of its final 10 drives of the game, and probably could've put points on the board on its last possession, but mercifully ran out the clock instead.

The Seminoles surrendered just 27 yards on the ground in the first half, then got beaten up over the final two quarters. Alabama rushed for 220 yards on 10 yards per carry in the second half.

Coming out of another defeat, Florida State fans are pretty mixed. On one hand, the Seminoles were much more competitive than most anticipated, as Alabama was favored by roughly three touchdowns.

On the other hand, FSU blew a golden opportunity, throwing away a 15-point lead in Tuscaloosa and ultimately losing by double digits.

It's hard to blame anyone, no matter what side of the altar they sit on. Florida State competed, but all that matters at this point is the final result. For some, that doesn't even matter anymore.

Mike Norvell and Tony White are under the microscope again on Saturday night.

Check out the reactions below.

Florida State Fans React To Close Loss To No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide

Should Mike Norvell Be Fired?

LEAVE HIS ASS ON THE TARMAC!!! 2 games in a row that should’ve been wins! — Kyle (@CoyoteKyle15) September 20, 2026

Fire Mike as soon as y'all get back to Tally... just leave Tony White in Alabama, he can find his own way home — Brabble🤠🗿 (@HoustonBoy99) September 20, 2026

Tell Mike to walk home. — the boy (@quiltruz) September 20, 2026

FSU Fans Call For Coaching Changes

Fire Mike Norvell. Fire Tony White. Fire Tom Harris. Fire everybody. Go Noles. — Tyler Spalding (@FloridaPA27) September 20, 2026

50 burger.



Please leave Tony White in Tuscaloosa — Super Gremlin™ 🍿 (@Nole2death) September 20, 2026

Despite The Loss, FSU Still Competed

I mean common admit it was better than we all thought it would be idk why so mad — GERMAMA (@ImKnottShore) September 20, 2026

The first half was so promising… 😭 — Nole Girl for Life 🏹❤️💛 (@BostonNoleGirl) September 20, 2026

Well, i didn’t think we would win but i also didn’t think we’d score 36 on bama either… — MikeB56 (@mike_b56) September 20, 2026

This About Sums Everything Up

9 straight scoring drives from Bama to end the game. Chaplin 2 false starts on maybe the most crucial 3rd downs of the game. Tony White’s D is Swiss cheese — Tristan Lewis (@TristanJL4) September 20, 2026

The Current State Of Florida State Isn't Meeting The Standard

Team didn't quit but it's time to let Mike and Tony go. We have a standard and they have fallen way short. — Noledad77 (@noledad7770499) September 20, 2026

FSU Has A Long Way To Go To Get Back To Its Winning Ways

Team isn’t watchable anymore. Sad times in Tallahassee — Mikha’il bin Norvelli (@TampaNole813) September 20, 2026

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