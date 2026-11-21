Only around two hours remain until the Florida State Seminoles and the NC State Wolfpack face off in Doak Campbell Stadium.

The Seminoles have won their last two games to pull back to .500. If Florida State can push its winning streak to three, the program will qualify for a bowl game for the first time since 2023, and will hold a winning record for the first time since October 3.

READ MORE: NoleGameday Staff Score Predictions: FSU Football vs. NC State Wolfpack

Florida State and NC State will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on The ACC Network.

Who Is OUT For Florida State-NC State?

Oct 17, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (1) scores a touchdown against Florida State Seminoles defensive back Ja'Bril Rawls (6) during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Florida State previously ruled out RB Ousmane Kromah, RB Samuel Singleton Jr., RB Quintrevion Wisner, RB Amari Thomas, WR Duce Robinson, OL Bradyn Welch-Joiner, DL Kevin Wynn, DE Rylan Kennedy, LB Izayia Williams, LB Daylen Green, LB Noah LaVallee, DB Ja'Bril Rawls, DB Quindarrius Jones, and DB Karson Hobbs.

Kromah, Robinson, Williams, Green, Thomas, Welch-Joiner, and Hobbs are out for the season.

Throughout the week, NC State announced that QB Will Wilson, WR Keenan Jackson, TE Vander Ploog, TE Hunter Provience, TE Ian Flynt, OL Rico Jackson, OL Spike Sowells Jr., OL Yousef Mugharbil, DE Chase Bond, DL AJ Prim, LB AJ Richardson, DB Isaiah Crowell, DB Ronnie Royal III, and DB Tristan Teasdell would miss the game.

The total number of missing players is up to 28 before the game, with 14 players on each side ruled out.

Final ACC Availability Report For FSU-NC State

On Saturday, Florida State and NC State released their final injury updates.

Neither time made changes on game day.

Check out the full report below.

Florida State Seminoles:

OUT:

— RB Ousmane Kromah (out for season)

— RB Samuel Singleton Jr.

— RB Quintrevion Wisner

— RB Amari Thomas (out for season)

— WR Duce Robinson (out for season)

— OL Bradyn Welch-Joiner (out for season)

— DL Kevin Wynn

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

— DE Rylan Kennedy

— LB Noah LaVallee

— LB Izayia Williams (out for season)

— LB Daylen Green (out for season)

— DB Ja'Bril Rawls

— DB Quindarrius Jones

— DB Karson Hobbs (out for season)

North Carolina State:

OUT:

— QB Will Wilson

— WR Keenan Jackson

— TE Vander Ploog

— TE Ian Flynt

— TE Hunter Provience

— OL Rico Jackson

— OL Yousef Mugharbil

— OL Spike Sowells Jr.

— DE Chase Bond

— DL AJ Prim

— LB AJ Richardson

— DB Isaiah Crowell

— DB Ronnie Royal III

— DB Tristan Teasdell

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