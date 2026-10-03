FSU Football Releases Final Injury Updates Before Virginia Cavaliers Showdown

Only around two hours remain until the Florida State Seminoles kick off their second conference game of the 2026 season.

The Seminoles are in Doak Campbell Stadium for the fourth time this fall. While Florida State handled Central Arkansas in Week 4, the Virginia Cavaliers present a big challenge.

READ MORE: NoleGameday Staff Score Predictions: FSU Football vs. Virginia Cavaliers

Florida State and Virginia will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2. The Seminoles and Cavaliers are both missing a fair number of players entering the contest.

Who Is OUT For Florida State-Virginia?

Nov 1, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Robby Ashford (2) runs the ball past Florida State Seminoles linebacker Blake Nichelson (20) during the first quarter at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Throughout the week, Florida State announced that RB Samuel Singleton Jr., WR Devin Carter, DE Darryll Desir, LB Blake Nichelson, LB Noah LaVallee, LB Izayia Williams, LB Daylen Green, DB Karson Hobbs, DB Antonio Cromartie Jr., DB Jamari Howard, and DB Zae Thomas would miss the game.

Virginia has ruled 16 nine players, including running back Peyton Lewis, defensive end Devon Baxter, and starting defensive tackle Jason Hammond.

The total number of missing players is up to 27, 16 for Virginia and 11 for Florida State.

Final ACC Availability Report For FSU-Virginia

The ACC released its final availability report for the matchup two hours before kickoff, providing final updates from Florida State and Virginia.

Neither program made changes. However, the Seminoles upgraded LB Chris Jones, DB Ashlynd Barker, DB Quindarrius Jones, DB K.J. Kirkland, LB Caleb LaVallee, TE Xavier Tiller, and DB Donny Hiebert from probable to available in recent days.

Check out the full report below.

Florida State Seminoles:

OUT (11):

— RB Samuel Singleton Jr.

— WR Devin Carter

— DL Darryll Desir

— LB Blake Nichelson

— LB Noah LaVallee (not on initial injury report)

— LB Izayia Williams (out for season)

— LB Daylen Green (out for season)

— DB Karson Hobbs (out for season)

— DB Antonio Cromartie Jr.

— DB Jamari Howard

— DB Zae Thomas

Virginia Cavaliers

OUT (16):

— RB Peyton Lewis (downgraded from questionable)

— RB Solomon Beebe

— RB Jack Stevens

— WR Triston Ward

— WR Dillon Newton-Short

— OL Noah Hartsoe

— OL Grant Ellinger (downgraded from questionable)

— DE Gavin Johnson

— DE Devon Baxter (downgraded from doubtful)

— DE Cazeem Moore

— DT Jason Hammond

— DT Bull Richardson

— LB Isaiah Reese

— DB Alex Dunn

— DB Jaylen Jones

— K Tim Hamann

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram for the latest news.