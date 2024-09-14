Nole Gameday

FSU Football Finally Scores Touchdown Against Memphis In Third Quarter

Florida State running back Roydell Williams cashed in on a touchdown in the third quarter.

Kade Kimble

Apr 20, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Roydell Williams (24) runs the ball during the Spring Showcase at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Apr 20, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Roydell Williams (24) runs the ball during the Spring Showcase at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
The Florida State Seminoles' offense is borderline abysmal. They're simply incapable of sustaining solid drives on a consistent basis. During Week 3, the Seminoles are taking on the Memphis Tigers, head coach Mike Norvell's former program.

At halftime, Florida State trailed Memphis 13-3 after a poor showing in the first half. Finally, in the third quarter, the Seminoles put together a touchdown-scoring drive. Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei found wide receiver Malik Benson for 67 yards to set up a four-yard touchdown run from running back Roydell Williams.

The Seminoles finally have a scoring drive, though it took a big play to set up the touchdown. They've still got to find a way to methodically move the ball down the field. Blending the run- and pass-game, moving the sticks and sustaining drives is the only Florida State that will make this game close.

Down a couple of scores, Florida State doesn't seem poised to come back and beat the Tigers. Still winless on the season, there's not a lot of life in Tallahassee, even with the touchdown score.

Published
