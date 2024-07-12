FSU Football’s Freshman Four-Star Running Back Meets NFL Legend Frank Gore
Florida State's running back room has undergone a massive overhaul over the past few seasons, which has seen players like Jashaun Corbin (New York Giants) and Trey Benson (Arizona Cardinals) advance to the NFL, and a slew of talented newcomers and veterans sprinkled into the mix of soon-to-be draft picks ahead of the 2024 season.
But the Seminoles are no stranger to sending players off to productive professional careers. All-Americans like Warrick Dunn and Greg Allen, Pro-Bowlers like Dalvin Cook, and superstars like Devonta Freeman and Amp Lee are just a few examples—the list could go on and on.
The next man up who could etch his name to the list of Seminole greats is former 4-star running back Kam Davis, who was and has been an exclamation point to Florida State's 2024 class. Davis, as many know, was the longest-tenured recruit of #Tribe24 and never wavered on his commitment to the 'Noles.
Davis recently posted a picture on Twitter of himself and legendary Miami running back (I know some wouldn't like to admit it), five-time Pro Bowler Frank Gore, and the resemblance is uncanny.
"Ran into a “LEGEND” this past week!! Many people say this is my stereotypical look alike, so it was great meeting him in person. Much love and respect to [Frank Gore] and also showing love & respect."
Davis already possesses a college-level frame, and although he played quarterback in high school, he accounted for 3,157 yards on the ground during his career with 35 touchdowns while adding 5,575 yards passing and 40 scores, according to MaxPreps.com.
The 'Noles will need a bruiser in the backfield to accompany versatile players like Lawrance Toafili, speedsters like Jaylin Lucas, Sam Singleton, and Micahi Danzi, and downhill runners like Roydell Williams and Caziah Holmes. Davis, at 5'10" and 221 pounds, should fit the bill.
Building relationships with great running backs can only accelerate Davis' presumably successful college career and help launch him to the next level. Although competition is steep in coach David Johnson's running back room, don't be surprised if you hear his name called on Saturdays sooner rather than later.
