Titans Fan Had No Idea He Was Talking With New Coach Robert Saleh on the Phone

While new Titans head coach Robert Saleh is getting comfortable in his new home in Nashville, Tennessee’s fan base apparently is still getting to know his voice.

In a video posted to social media Friday, Saleh clocked in to the Titans’ sales department to make a few calls and thank season ticket holders. One call in particular with a fan named Eddie went viral.

Saleh started the call by introducing himself to Eddie, who said he’s only missed six Tennessee home games since Nissan Stadium opened in 1999. Eddie, however, didn’t catch Saleh’s introduction. Instead, Eddie said he likes what he’s heard from Coach Saleh so far and called it a “really good hire,” but wouldn’t go as far as to say it was a “home run” hire.

“Eddie, do you know who you’re talking to?” Saleh asked with a smile.

“No, I don’t, I’m sorry,” Eddie replied.

“It’s Coach Saleh.”

“Oh, I’m sorry. I’m sorry!” Eddie said. “I was in my truck and I didn’t hear what you said. I thought this was [sales rep] Jacob calling me. I’m an honest guy. A home run is a hell of a compliment, you know what I mean. But I’ll be honest with you, I’m on board. I’ve loved what you said since you’ve been here. I’m all in about play fast, play hard. That’s excited me, I ain’t going to lie about it.”

Coach Saleh Surprises Season Ticket Member pic.twitter.com/nF527Tbwfw — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) January 31, 2026

The Titans officially introduced Saleh as their new head coach on Thursday. Tennessee fired head coach Brian Callahan in October after he went 4–19 over 23 games in 2024 and ‘25. Saleh, who owns a career 20–36 record from his three-plus seasons with the Jets, is back in a lead role on the sidelines after serving as the 49ers’ defensive coordinator in ‘25.

Saleh will be tasked with getting Tennessee back into the playoffs for the first time since it went 12–5 and lost in the divisional round to the Bengals.

If he does, you can expect Titans season ticket holders will start to recognize his voice over the phone.

