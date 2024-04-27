WATCH: Braden Fiske, Jared Verse Have Amazing Reaction To Reuniting With Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams have earned a couple new fans from Tallahassee over the last couple of days after drafting a pair of former Florida State stars in the top-40 of the 2024 NFL Draft.
The Rams spent their first First-Round pick since 2016 on defensive end Jared Verse following two standout seasons with the Seminoles. The move made perfect sense as the franchise needs a new defensive leader following Aaron Donald's retirement. Plus, Verse's personality is built for the massive market that is Los Angeles.
On Day Two, Los Angeles didn't waste any time pairing up Verse with one of his standout teammates from a defense that dominated on Saturdays this past fall. Early in the second round, the Rams selected defensive tackle Braden Fiske with the No. 39 pick. Fiske was one of the top risers in the pre-draft process after flashing during the Senior Bowl and NFL Combine.
The Rams were quick to celebrate the decision as GM Les Snead and Head coach Sean McVay struggled to hold back their excitement during their phone call to Fiske to inform him of the news. The franchise also had a special guest waiting to share a special moment with Fiske as Verse hopped on the phone with his former teammate.
The two had an emotional conversation that led to tears from both parties. It's clear that the two developed a strong bond at Florida State while helping lead the Seminoles to a 13-0 record and ACC Championship. The pair dominated Louisville in Charlotte to secure the program's first conference title since 2014.
Check out the awesome moment below.
