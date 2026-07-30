FSU Football Leader Sends Bold Message Ahead of 2026 Season

Ashlynd Barker has been through it all at Florida State. He's experienced the highs of the 2023 season, and the lows of the last two years since joining the Seminoles out of junior college.

Going into his final season in Tallahassee, Barker is being looked upon as a leader, along with being one of the top players on defense.

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Barker made a big leap over the summer, earning the honor of breaking the rock to cap off workouts and signify the beginning of the preseason.

Following the first day of fall camp, Barker is feeling confident about the squad around him.

Ashlynd Barker Thinks FSU Could Be "Super Good"

While chatting with redshirt junior safety K.J. Kirkland on the sideline, Barker sensed something different about this collection of Seminoles.

The veteran claims there are no egos on the roster, and that budding team chemistry might benefit Florida State this fall.

"I was talking to K.J. on the sideline today after we got off the field from a drive," Barker said on Wednesday. "I was saying like, 'we're going to be super good'. It's the first day; I know everybody can say that. I don't know why, but I just feel like it's something different about this team."

"The main thing, there's no egos," Barker added. "You can say something to somebody, and they'll listen, they won't talk back. I think that's the biggest thing."

Barker tried to lead by example earlier in his career at Florida State. Now, he's comfortable using his voice, and helping newer players settle in.

"I feel like I've always led. I feel like in the past it's been more by actions, not very much by words," Barker said. "Just trying to earn my spot on the team and keep on working hard. I played a good amount last year, so I reached that part of the leadership role."

"So, just trying to be more vocal, just showing the way for people that just got here, and all the freshmen. Just showing them how it's done," Barker continued.

With nothing guaranteed except the 12 games in front of the Seminoles, Barker is trying to maximize his opportunity.

Barker toiled away this offseason, adapting former Florida State cornerback Jerry Wilson's tendency of getting to the facility before the sun rises.

Over the last few months, fellow defensive backs such as Ma'Khi Jones, CJ Richard Jr., and Antonio Cromartie Jr. have joined him for his early workouts, which is a promising sign of what's to come.

"I feel like every year that I've been here, I've worked harder each year. It's just seeing new stuff and new people, seeing how much they do, and it just motivates you to do more," Barker said. "Last year, I would say Jerry [Wilson], watching Jerry wake up early every day and doing extra stuff, it motivated me to do it."

"Just wanting to reach your full potential. I'll wake up like 4:30. It's kind of hard at first, but you get used to it, and it becomes easier," Barker continued. "Just wanting to reach your full potential and be your best for yourself and for the team."

Florida State is breaking in three new starters, adding multiple bodies from the transfer portal and high school ranks.

The changes have been a breath of fresh air for Barker.

"This probably is one of my favorite groups that we've had so far. We added a couple people, and we've just bonded so quickly; I think that was a special thing. The group is just great," Barker said. "From the young players to the older players, everybody can say something to each other, and there's no ego behind it, there's no talk back, and you just know that they're trying to help you."

Florida State returns to practice for day two on Thursday, July 30.

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