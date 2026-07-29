FSU Football Fall Camp Preview: Defensive Backfield

Florida State is replacing three of its five starters in the defensive backfield ahead of the 2026 season. Cornerback Jerry Wilson graduated, while safeties Earl Little Jr. and Edwin Joseph transferred elsewhere.

Along with that, the Seminoles parted ways with defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr., bringing in cornerbacks coach Blue Adams to assume his role.

READ MORE: Two Potential FSU Football Starters Limited As Fall Camp Begins

The coaching staff fought hard to retain two of their key pieces; cornerback Ja'Bril Rawls and safety Ashlynd Barker. The Seminoles also signed four transfers to add experience to the unit.

NoleGameday will be breaking down each position group on the roster to provide an inside look at how things could turn out with the season swiftly approaching. The focus turns towards a defensive backfield that still has a few key decisions to iron out.

Other Fall Camp Previews:

Quarterback

Running Back

Wide Receiver

Tight End

Offensive Line

Linebacker

Special Teams

At The Surface:

— Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Senior

As crazy as it is to say, Barker is entering his fourth season at Florida State. He's been through the highs and the lows. Despite flirting with the transfer portal, he's locked in as a starter, moving into the ROVER spot.

— Donny Hiebert, Senior

Hiebert has consistently been part of Florida State's special teams units. That is unlikely to change this fall.

— Quindarrius Jones, Senior

Jones went down with a season-ending injury in 2025. The veteran chose to stick with the Seminoles, and is in the conversation to start opposite Rawls. He flashed during the back half of the spring as he got back to full strength.

— Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Junior

Rawls entered the portal but ultimately returned to Florida State. He's a homegrown product after signing with the Seminoles as a three-star prospect in 2023. Despite a season-ending shoulder injury last year, Rawls is expected to be one of the stars of the team.

— KJ Kirkland, Redshirt Junior

Kirkland is going into his fourth year with the Seminoles. He's started 13 games over the last two seasons, and is competing with CJ Richard Jr. to hold onto that job. Regardless, he figures to play a lot.

— Karson Hobbs, Junior

Hobbs joins Florida State after beginning his career at Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish basically benched him last season following poor performances against Miami and Texas A&M. It sounded like Hobbs was still boom-or-bust in the spring, so there's no telling what exactly the Seminoles will get out of him.

— Nehemiah Chandler, Redshirt Sophomore

Chandler returned closer to his home of Wakulla, transferring to FSU from South Alabama. His 13 pass breakups led the Sun Belt Conference and tied a school record, but he gave up a lot of big plays. Chandler's consistency will dictate whether he earns a starting job.

— CJ Richard Jr., Redshirt Sophomore

Richard Jr. is moving up from the FCS, making a national championship appearance last season. Despite the transition, nothing has shaken him so far, and he might even be ahead of schedule. Richard Jr. is pushing Kirkland for a starting safety role.

— Jarvis Boatwright, Redshirt Sophomore

Boatwright didn't factor into Florida State's plans last season. At the moment, he isn't primed for a big role.

— Charles Lester III, Redshirt Sophomore

Lester III was basically Florida State's third cornerback behind Jerry Wilson and Shamar Arnoux after Rawls and Jones went down last season. Even without much depth, he didn't get a ton of burn. So far, Lester III hasn't reached his potential as a blue-chip recruit coming out of high school.

— Ricky Knight III, Redshirt Sophomore

Knight III was suspended last season and has since been reinstated to the team. He's competing for playing time at cornerback.

— Jamari Howard, Redshirt Sophomore

A top-100 recruit coming out of high school, injuries have plagued Howard since his arrival at Florida State. If he stays healthy, it's possible he could find a role somewhere.

— Ma'Khi Jones, Sophomore

Jones transferred to FSU from Duke shortly after the Seminoles hired John Garrett as their general manager. Take that as you will. He's a hard worker, and that will likely lead to a starting role.

— Gregory Xavier Thomas, Redshirt Freshman

Thomas redshirted in year one and is still developing. He's not expected to play much as of now.

— Max Redmon, Redshirt Freshman

Redmon redshirted in year one and is still developing. He's not expected to play much as of now.

— Antonio Cromartie Jr., Redshirt Freshman

Cromartie Jr. might be able to find a role on special teams.

— Chauncey Kennon, Freshman

Kennon was Florida State's highest-rated #Tribe26 signee, but it hasn't been a perfect transition. The Seminoles are still figuring out where he fits.

— Darryl Bell III, Freshman

Bell III came into FSU with a high football IQ, and that carried over into the spring. He might crack the rotation depending on how the preseason unfolds.

— Jordan Crutchfield, Freshman

Crutchfield is in a similar spot after going through Tour of Duty and spring practice.

— Darin Townsend, Freshman

Townsend will redshirt and work with the scout team in 2026.

Biggest Question Mark?

Who Starts At The Other CB Spot And Field Safety?

Three of the starters are relatively locked in; Ja'Bril Rawls (CB), Ashlynd Barker (BUCK), and Ma'Khi Jones (S).

Outside of that, the Seminoles need to see who will emerge at the other cornerback spot and field safety.

Opposite of Rawls, the main contenders are Quindarrius Jones and Nehemiah Chandler. That battle remains tightly contested, and will linger for at a few more weeks. Jones' experience might end up being the difference.

At field safety, Kirkland has the edge in experience, but Richard Jr. is coming on strong. Either player could get the call based on how they perform this preseason.

Follow The Leader

With the defensive backfield split into cornerbacks and safeties, you can't expect me to settle on one leader.

Besides, this has got to be a two man show with Ja'Bril Rawls and Ashlynd Barker being some of the most veteran members of the roster. Florida State is looking to them to set the tone in the back end.

Rawls is more of a lead-by-example type, while Barker commanded the respect of the team this summer with his work ethic. He was honored with the nod to break Florida State's first rock of the 2026 season a few days ago,

Projected Depth Chart

Cornerback:

1. Ja'Bril Rawls, RS So.

2. Charles Lester III, RS Fr.

Cornerback:

1. Quindarrius Jones, Sr. OR Nehemiah Chandler, RS So.

Field Safety:

1. Ma'Khi Jones, So.

2. Karson Hobbs, Junior

ROVER Safety:

1. Ashlynd Barker, RS Sr.

2. Jordan Crutchfield, Fr./Tre Bell III, Fr.

Boundary Safety:

1. K.J. Kirkland, RS Jr. OR CJ Richard Jr., RS So.

Fall Camp Outlook

With so many faces, Florida State's focus should be on building chemistry, and preventing some of the mistakes from last season where the defensive backfield wasn't quite on the same page.

The Seminoles can lean on Barker and Rawls while everyone else gets up to speed. This is an important camp for players such as Lester III, Jones, Chandler, Kirkland, Richard Jr., and Hobbs, who are all in position for starting or rotational roles.

Along with that, Blue Adams is going through his first preseason at Florida State. Adams and Evan Cooper will have to figure out how to work together, if they haven't already.

If Florida State can establish roles over the next few weeks, the Seminoles will be in good shape going into the season opener.

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