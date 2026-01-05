Veteran starting linebacker transferring from FSU football

Florida State has taken a few hits on the first Monday of the New Year.

Four members of the roster announced intentions to enter the transfer portal on January 5, including three who started multiple games last season.

The latest departure comes in the form of a veteran linebacker.

Justin Cryer Transferring From Florida State

Florida State linebacker Justin Cryer (28) warming up before the rivalry match between No. 18 Florida State University and No. 3 University of Miami. | Audrey Shaw/ FSView & Florida Flambeau / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On Monday, junior linebacker Justin Cryer revealed he was moving on after three seasons at Florida State.

In 2025, Cryer appeared in all 12 games and made eight starts, totaling 43 tackles, five tackles for loss, and one sack. Cryer tied his career-high with seven tackles against Alabama, but also had plenty of struggles. He missed 14% of his tackles and allowed 13 receptions on 20 targets for 105 yards and a touchdown, per PFF.

NEW: Florida State starting LB Justin Cryer has entered the NCAA transfer portal, @PeteNakos reports. https://t.co/kSYG7dYADj pic.twitter.com/ji6DbDpkwD — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) January 5, 2026

Cryer signed with Northwestern out of high school but transferred to Florida State ahead of his true freshman season due to a coaching change. He showed positive signs late in the 2024 season but had his final three games wiped out by an injury.

The Texas native was a member of FSU's ACC Championship 2023 and has been a consistent face in the rotation the last two seasons.

In total, Cryer has appeared in 34 games, making ten starts. He's accumulated 87 tackles, seven tackles for loss, one sack, one fumble recovery, and one interception.

The 6-foot-1, 238-pound linebacker will have one season of eligibility remaining.

Rising senior Blake Nichelson, redshirt junior Caleb LaVallee, and incoming true freshman Izayia Williams are some of the faces who will make up the room next year.

Who Has Florida State Landed In The Transfer Portal?

DB Nehemiah Chandler, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/3)

RB Tre Wisner, Junior (Announced 1/5)

Who Is Returning To Florida State In 2026?

DB Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/31)

WR Duce Robinson, Junior (Announced 1/1)

TE Landen Thomas, Sophomore (Announced 1/1)

DB Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/2)

Who Intends To Transfer From Florida State This Offseason?

LB Jayden Parrish, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/4)

DE L A Jesse Harrold, True Freshman (Announced 12/5)

OL Mario Nash Jr., True Freshman (Announced 12/9)

TE Luke Douglas, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/9)

DL Tyeland Coleman, Junior (Announced 12/9)

DL Jamorie Flagg, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

RB Jaylin Lucas, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Willy Suarez, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

DB Edwin Joseph, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/10)

DB Christian White, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Camdon Frier, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/12)

DB Cai Bates, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/15)

RB Kam Davis, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/16)

DE Jaden Jones, Redshirt Senior (Announced 12/16)

LB Omar Graham Jr., Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/16)

TE Randy Pittman Jr., Junior (Announced 12/16)

DE Jayson Jenkins, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/18)

RB Jeremiah Johnson, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/18)

QB Jaylen King, Junior (Announced 12/19)

WR Elijah Moore, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/22)

QB Brock Glenn, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/23)

DE James Williams, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/26)

WR Jayvan Boggs, Sophomore (Announced 12/27)

OL Manasse Itete, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/28)

RB Gavin Sawchuk, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/28)

OL Lucas Simmons, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/29)

OL Tye Hylton, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/30)

DL KJ Sampson, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/31)

P Mac Chiumento, Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/1)

LB Ashton Bracewell, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/3)

DE Amaree Williams, Sophomore (Announced 1/5)

DL Mandrell Desir, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/5)

DL Darryll Desir, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/5)

LB Justin Cryer, Junior (Announced 1/5)

