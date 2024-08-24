ESPN's College GameDay Predicts Florida State vs. Georgia Tech
Alas, college football is back. There's not a complete, full slate of a Saturday football schedule, but college football is back. Not only are power conference teams playing in Week 0, but the Florida State Seminoles and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets have an ACC battle taking place in Dublin, Ireland.
The Week 0 contest will make for an intriguing first matchup of the college football season, and fans around the nation are going to be able to a viewing of ESPN's College GameDay for the first time for the first time of the season.
The GameDay panel will also get to voice their opinion of the season for the first time, previewing the year while making their usual selections for the slate of games ahead of them.
Here's how ESPN's College GameDay picked Florida State vs. Georgia Tech:
Desmond Howard: Florida State
Nick Saban: Florida State
Pat McAfee: Florida State
Stephen "Sheamus" Farrelly: Georgia Tech
Kirk Herbstreit: Florida State
It's not a shock to see Florida State favored by the panel, as the preseason No. 11 team in the country reloaded nicely, and head coach Mike Norvell certainly knows how to use transfer portal talent. Georgia Tech, as alluded to by the GameDay panel, is a sleeper team in the conference with their returning talent.
Needless to say, the ~49,000 seated in Aviva Stadium in Dublin could be in for a show as the two teams squaring off in a conference battle in Week 0 will add a spark to the overseas battle.
The College GameDay panel also picked their ACC champions, with Saban and "Sheamus" picking Florida State, Herbstreit chose Clemson, McAfee took Virginia Tech and, finally, Howard picked Miami with a variety of answers coming from the crew.
