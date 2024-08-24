Florida State vs. Georgia Tech: Pregame Injury Updates For The Seminoles And Yellow Jackets
Kickoff is closing in on Florida State's first game of the 2024 campaign as the Seminoles undergo final preparations for an international matchup against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Dublin, Ireland.
The Seminoles enter the contest following a 13-1 campaign last year where the team won its first ACC Championship in nine years. Florida State will be putting a winning streak on the line in this game as the program has walked away victorious in 12 consecutive games against conference opponents. Funnily enough, the streak began with a 41-16 win against Georgia Tech in 2022.
Ahead of the matchup, the Seminoles are pretty healthy after a physical and competitive preseason camp in Tallahassee. Sophomore wide receiver Hykeem Williams will miss the matchup with a "minor injury" and is the only player to be officially ruled out so far. With that being said, Mike Norvell mentioned that a couple of Seminoles could be questionable or game-time decisions.
It's worth noting that there are a few players on Florida State's roster who are dealing with known ailments. Sophomore wide receiver Destyn Hill was previously ruled out for the year after being injured in the spring while true freshman defensive back Jamari Howard is recovering from an injury that could last into the season. Plus, offensive tackle Robert Scott, defensive tackle Joshua Farmer, and tight end Jerrale Powers missed most of the spring due to different issues.
Additionally, Norvell has brought up linebacker DJ Lundy, tight end Landen Thomas, and offensive lineman Bryson Estes as players who were limited at different points of the preseason.
NoleGameday will be keeping an eye on Florida State pregame to see who is available. Follow along below for updates before the Seminoles kick off against the Yellow Jackets.
— Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key ruled out tight end Brett Seither earlier this week due to a season-ending injury. The Yellow Jackets are expected to start Tallahassee native Avery Boyd at the position.
— DJ Uiagalelei has shed the knee brace on his right leg that we've seen him sporting throughout the preseason. He's traded the brace for a compression sleeve and is moving well in warmups.
— Linebacker DJ Lundy and offensive lineman Bryson Estes are warming up with their respective position groups. A good sign both will be able to play.
— It looks like Hykeem Williams is the only member of Florida State's two-deep on offense or defense who isn't dressed out. That means 61/62 players listed on the depth chart should be good to go.
