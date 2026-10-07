FSU Football at Louisville Cardinals: 18 Players Already Ruled Out

The Florida State Seminoles are back on the road for the second time during the 2026 season. Games outside of Tallahassee have been a nightmare for the Seminoles for nearly three straight years.

Florida State is hoping to start rewriting the narrative on Friday night in Louisville, especially with the team coming off a dominant showing against Virginia. The Seminoles rolled for the final three quarters against a Cavaliers team that made the ACC Championship Game in 2025.

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With Florida State on a short week, the ACC availability reports are being moved up a day. Since the conference extended the reporting window to 72 hours before the game, the Seminoles and Cardinals will release updated reports on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and two hours before kickoff on Friday.

Both sides have a few important injuries to monitor over the next couple of days.

Florida State previously lost safety Karson Hobbs, linebacker Izayia Williams, and linebacker Daylen Green to season-ending injuries. Running back Samuel Singleton Jr. and linebacker Blake Nichelson will also miss an extended period of time. Wide receiver Devin Carter hasn't been available this fall due to a back injury.

On Tuesday evening, the ACC released its first availability report for the game.

First ACC Availability Report For FSU-Louisville

Sep 26, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive back Davaughn Patterson (5) sacks Louisville Cardinals quarterback Lincoln Kienholz (3) during the fourth quarter against the Louisville Cardinals at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Carter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After missing three of the last four games, Florida State listed sophomore defensive lineman Darryll Desir as questionable. Last week, he was instantly ruled out on the initial availability report, so he's at least moving in the right direction.

Linebacker Mikai Gbayor and safety Antonio Cromartie Jr. are both probable.

Overall, the Seminoles ruled out ten players.

On Louisville's side, the main to watch is quarterback Lincoln Kienholz. After being banged up in recent games, Kienholz is probable as of Tuesday night.

The Cardinals have already listed eight players as unavailable for the contest.

Check out the full report below.

Florida State Seminoles:

OUT:

— RB Samuel Singleton Jr.

— WR Devin Carter

— LB Blake Nichelson

— LB Izayia Williams

— LB Daylen Green

— LB Noah LaVallee

— DB Karson Hobbs

— DB Jamari Howard

— DB Zae Thomas

— DB Jordan Crutchfield

QUESTIONABLE:

— DL Darryll Desir

PROBABLE:

— LB Mikai Gbayor

— LB Karon Maycock

— DB Antonio Cromartie Jr.

— P Daniel Hughes

Louisville Cardinals:

OUT:

— WR Montavin Quisenberry

— TE Travis Egan

— TE Hamilton Atkins

— OL Bryten Close

— OL Sam Secrest

— DL Sam Dawson

— DB Antonio Watts

— P Jacob Baker

QUESTIONABLE:

— RB Keyjuan Brown

— OL Cason Henry

— DL Daylen Russell

— DB TJ Banks

PROBABLE:

— QB Lincoln Kienholz

— OL Ellis McAdoo

— OL Anwar O'neal

— DL Joshua Donald

— DL AJ Green

— DB Koen Entringer

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