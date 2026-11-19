The Florida State Seminoles are back home in Tallahassee for their final two games of the 2026 season. The Seminoles need to win at least one of those contests to advance to a bowl for the first time in three years.

This is a special week. It's the first contest in Doak Campbell Stadium since Mike Norvell was fired, and it's the annual Seminole heritage game.

READ MORE: FSU Is Closing In on Something Seminoles Fans Haven't Celebrated in Years

Florida State is debuting its turquoise uniforms after years of waiting on Saturday afternoon.

This is also the final conference game for the Seminoles this fall. That means this is our last week of ACC availability reports, which both programs will release on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and two hours before kickoff on Saturday afternoon.

Florida State previously lost running back Ousmane Kromah, running back Amari Thomas, wide receiver Duce Robinson, offensive lineman Bradyn Welch-Joiner, safety Karson Hobbs, linebacker Izayia Williams, and linebacker Daylen Green to season-ending injuries.

On Wednesday evening, the ACC released its first availability report for the game.

First ACC Availability Report For FSU-NC State

Sep 19, 2026; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive back Ja'Bril Rawls (6) reacts after a play against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Florida State already ruled out defensive lineman Kevin Wynn for the third straight game.

Once again, all eyes are on the backfield. After missing the victory over Pittsburgh, running back Quintrevion Wisner is listed as doubtful. If he can't play, Zay Parks will have to carry the load.

Starting cornerbacks Ja'Bril Rawls and Quindarrius Jones, along with JACK Rylan Kennedy, are also considered doubtful at this time. Jones hasn't appeared in the last two games, while Rawls has been banged up throughout the season.

Florida State will be relying on Charles Lester III and Nehemiah Chandler if Rawls and Jones are unable to suit up.

Overall, the Seminoles ruled out 10 players.

The Wolfpack have listed 13 players as unavailable for the contest.

Check out the full report below.

Florida State Seminoles:

OUT:

— RB Ousmane Kromah (out for season)

— RB Samuel Singleton Jr.

— RB Amari Thomas (out for season)

— WR Duce Robinson (out for season)

— OL Bradyn Welch-Joiner (out for season)

— DL Kevin Wynn

— LB Noah LaVallee

— LB Izayia Williams (out for season)

— LB Daylen Green (out for season)

— DB Karson Hobbs (out for season)

DOUBTFUL:

— RB Quintrevion Wisner

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

— DE Rylan Kennedy

— DB Ja'Bril Rawls

— DB Quindarrius Jones

QUESTIONABLE:

— DL Deante McCray

PROBABLE:

— LB Caleb LaVallee

— DB Ma'Khi Jones

— DB Jamari Howard

— K Conor McAneney

North Carolina State:

OUT:

— WR Keenan Jackson

— TE Vander Ploog

— TE Ian Flynt

— TE Hunter Provience

— OL Rico Jackson

— OL Yousef Mugharbil

— OL Spike Sowells Jr.

— DE Chase Bond

— DL AJ Prim

— LB AJ Richardson

— DB Isaiah Crowell

— DB Ronnie Royal III

— DB Tristan Teasdell

QUESTIONABLE:

— QB Will Wilson

— K Nick Konieczynski

PROBABLE:

— LB Popo Aguirre

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram for the latest news.